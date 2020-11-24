Christina Milian is about to make her comeback in music?

Good news for Christina Milian fans! The pretty brunette announces to her fans a possible return to the world of music!

Good news for Christina Milian fans! The pretty brunette announces to her fans a possible return to the world of music!

Indeed, Christina Milian made a name for herself in Hollywood a few years ago! She has played in the film Falling Inn Love, Memories of Christmas or in the series Crackle The Oath.

Yet Christina Milian is not just an actress! She is also an outstanding singer and fans are wondering when she will be back in music!

PopCulture.com has therefore met the artist! The good news ? Christina said she will soon be releasing new songs and even a new album !!

“I’m so dedicated being a mom to my 10 month old and 10 year old that it’s one of those things that is very conflicting for me to take a lot of time from them. Conflict. … But if it’s okay and if it sounds good to me, I have the music and I’ll get there. “She confides to us then!

CHRISTINA MILIAN: THE SINGER AND ACTRESS OF THE MOMENT!

Singer of the 2000s, Christina Milian has already released three studio albums! In fact, her last two albums – It’s About Time and So Amazin ‘- reached the top 20 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, and It’s About Time won a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album!

Not to mention that her song from the album, “Dip It Low” was a real hit! Christina Milian also got Grammy recognition, earning a nomination for Best Rap / Vocal Collaboration!

However, despite its growing success, the last single of the star dates from 2008 with “Us Against the World”! Since then alternating between her role of mother and her roles in various films, fans are eager to discover her new songs!

While waiting for her new album, Milian will be back on Netflix as a living room singer! A perfect role to announce her return to the world of music!



