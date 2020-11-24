Christina Milian dazzled by her first successful fishing catch

Christina Milian has impressed everyone on Instagram! She’s been fishing with friends and the catches are crazy!

Christina Milian has much to be proud of her first time fishing! Indeed, she caught two huge fish!

Also in Mauritius, M Pokora and his sweetheart are living their best life! Between sun, beach and activities, lovers will never be bored!

So on Instagram, we can see how happy they are! We love them sharing their daily life with us, don’t you?

However, it is impossible for them to forget to keep in shape! Indeed, Christina Milian’s darling does his sports sessions with his coach from Paris!

The latter always answers him, so no excuses for not doing it! We reassure you, it is far from being a chore for him!

Young parents also take the opportunity to share a good time with their son Isaiah! Too adorable !

Yesterday, Christina Milian took time for herself! So she went to do a very special activity that is typical of the island … Namely: fishing!

The pretty brunette had a blast! Very cool !

And if some bad tongues might think that she wouldn’t fish anything, they put their finger in the eye! Indeed, on Instagram, she shared a really impressive photo with a big fish!

In caption, Christina Milian wrote: “Fresh peach! I am still blown away! We went fishing in very good company and we grabbed our dinner; a huge 138 kg black marlin and 5 tunas! What a catch! “Enough to make our mouths water!

Anyway, the young mom is super happy with her activity and she said what! Don’t you think she did well on her first day of fishing?



