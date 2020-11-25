Christina Milian admired a beautiful view!

Christina Milian has been in Mauritius for several weeks. The star has discovered new landscapes and is under the spell.

Christina Milian recently set down in Mauritius. The actress is discovering new landscapes and sharing them on Instagram.

Christina Milian has been in a relationship for several years with M Pokora. The starlet has given birth to a baby boy and Isaiah is doing like a charm. The ten month old baby is the delight of the small family and Matt is very present for him.

Both parents found a rhythm with their son and it allowed the 39-year-old actress to resume her career. So, in a few months, she has lost all of her pregnancy pounds and is appearing thinner than ever on Instagram.

Nevertheless, she was especially able to resume the path of filming. Christina Milian has landed a whole new role for a movie and is very happy to be able to shoot again. So, she put her bags down a few weeks ago in Mauritius.

The star is with M Pokora and Isaiah on the island and seems to be living her best life. Indeed, when she is not shooting, she discovers very beautiful landscapes.

CHRISTINA MILIAN UNDER THE CHARM OF MAURITIUS!

Christina Milian is never bored in Mauritius and does not stop doing activities. So when she’s not filming, the actress spends time with her sweetheart and plays sports. They both took up tennis and seem pretty good.

Then, Violet’s mother also learned to fish and discovered beautiful landscapes. This Wednesday, November 25, she took a short hike and toured the island. So, on Instagram, she shared a breathtaking landscape.

Indeed, the star found herself on a very beautiful beach of fine sand. The place seems to be deserted and you can also see some mountains in the distance. The place is a little lunar and Christina Milian is absolutely crazy about it.

“We’re lucky, aren’t we?” She wrote in an Instagram Story. We suspect that she must have taken the time to go swimming in the clear water. In any case, the star amazes the fans with his beautiful photos.



