Christina Haak’s husband Joshua Hall defends her from critics: “She doesn’t need anyone’s approval”

Protected his woman! Joshua Hall defended his wife Christina Hall (nee Haak) from critics who might have thought she was seeking recognition.

“This woman, whom I can call my own, is simply incredible. No one and nothing will prevent her from achieving happiness / success,” the 40—year-old realtor wrote in defense of his 38-year-old wife, a reality TV star, on Thursday, April 14, on Instagram. “She doesn’t need anyone’s approval, and she certainly doesn’t let anyone’s disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

The former policeman also added that when it comes to social media, everything is not what it seems.

“Reminder: Social media is not reality,” the Austin native warned. “Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not published on any social networks. They are kept secret and cherished together with those who are involved in them.”

Joshua and Christina first met back in the late 2010s before going public with their romance via an Instagram post in July 2021.

“The most bizarre/romantic dinner,” the California native wrote in her Instagram story along with a photo of the couple sitting side by side.

The news about their relationship came shortly after the divorce of the star of “Christina on the coast” with Ant Anstead. The TV presenter found herself having to clap her hands to critics who accused her of moving too fast.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight or flight… I took a break from socializing, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which, in fact, rebooted my brain and saved me from many years of anxiety in 15 minutes),” she wrote on Instagram in July 2021. “Maybe I’m a little crazy and definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always want others to be happy, and we wish others to have the same respect. Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for taking me on a romantic tropical vacation that he planned entirely on his own. ❤️ ✈️ ».

In the same month, the reality TV star thanked her then-boyfriend for staying with her amid rumors that she and first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa were feuding on the set of their HGTV series Flip or Flop.

“Some people are lucky enough to get forever for the first time, but no one should be ashamed that something doesn’t work out, and no one knows what’s going on behind closed doors,” she captioned a selfie with Joshua in July 2021. “Remember this before you make judgments and assumptions… and this woman/mom is still lucky that this man chose me. ❤️ “.

In March, they started Unbroken Productions together before officially tying the knot in a private ceremony when the former HGTV host changed her official surname to Hall.