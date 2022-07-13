Christina Haak Ansted’s ex-ant congratulates Tarek El Moussa and Heather Ray Young on pregnancy news: “Delighted!”

I share my best wishes! Ant Ansted congratulated Tarek El Moussa on the news that he and Heather Ray El Moussa (nee Young) are expecting their first child together.

“Huge congratulations to you two!” The 43-year-old former owner of Wheeler Dealers commented on Instagram on Wednesday, July 13. “I am delighted with you all! ❤️ x”.

The British-born and 40-year-old Flip or Flop graduate were both previously married to Kristina Hall (nee Haak). Tarek and 39-year-old Kristina on the coast broke up in 2016 after seven years of marriage, they have a daughter Taylor, 11, and a son Brayden, 6.

Meanwhile, Anstead and Hall separated in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce the following year. The former spouses have a two-year-old son Hudson.

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the host of Celebrity IOU: Joyride and a real estate investor have a friendly relationship unrelated to their common ex-wife. “Tarek and Ant have a great modern family dynamic,” a source said in April, adding that the two men “have similar interests and like to spend time.”

A few weeks before, the insider added, the duo went to Arizona together for a car race with the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star and “a few other friends.”

Tarek and Heather, who got married in October 2021, announced their pregnancy on Wednesday. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa will appear in early 2023!!” The real estate agent wrote on Instagram along with pictures from a photo shoot for pregnant women.

The Netflix personality has been openly talking about her fertility journey over the past few months, sharing Instagram videos of her trips to the doctor for egg extraction and freezing. “These are appointments with doctors every day, almost every other day,” she said of the trial in January. “They poke and prick you. I recommend doing this at a time when you may have a little more time… because it takes a long time.”

The following month, the California native said that she and her husband openly talked about the whole process with Taylor and Brayden. “At first I was worried about how Taylor would react,” Heather wrote in a February essay for Today. “She is 11 years old, and the appearance of a newborn in her life would be a huge change. [She and Braden] have had so many changes in their [lives] — and I’m very aware of that and aware of it. But Taylor immediately said: “I want it to be a boy!” Let’s start choosing names.”