Christina Haack and Ant Ansted continue to exchange accusations amid custody battle over son Hudson

An unwanted surprise. While Kristina Hall (nee Haak) claims she tried to settle her custody disputes with ex-husband Ant Anstead in the shadows before he applied for full custody of their son Hudson, things took another confusing turn.

“She was trying to maintain confidentiality and make sure they were sticking to the agreement they had agreed on. She was flexible with him, but things got even worse.”

Before the Wheelers Dealers star’s statement hit the headlines, the HGTV personality “contacted” the lawyer she worked with during the duo’s divorce, which was finalized in June 2021. According to an insider, Hall believed that “Ant didn’t stick to the schedule and agreement they had” when it came to caring for their 2-year-old son. “Her lawyer sent an email to Antu informing them that they needed to comply with the custody agreement, and also informed that Kristina had representation if their problems worsened,” the insider says.

A source close to Anstead, however, refutes these claims, telling exclusively Us that “for no reason at all, Christina tried to change the established schedule to suddenly want Hudson half the time,” noting that “it was conveniently timed to the filming of her new show.” in Tennessee. Kristina spent the days leading up to the filing trying to tie Ant to a non-disclosure agreement rather than agreeing to what was best for Hudson. She wasn’t stunned.”

The source continued: “there has been a noticeable shift” in Hall’s “attempts to create the illusion that he is a hands-on and real parent,” while Anstead, for his part, “always acts in what is best for Hudson, not in what looks best for the cameras,” adding: “During For almost two years, the Ant was the dominant parent.”

Emails between Ansted and Haak’s lawyer, which were included in court documents obtained by us, showed that they were both constantly discussing custody issues. Haak’s lawyer, Matthew Dearmey, told Ant in an email on April 21: “If these issues cannot be resolved and either party feels the need for a trial, are you interested in private or in the regular judicial system.” In an email dated April 25 , Dirmi wrote: “If a trial is required, I suggest a private judge. Please let me know if you agree.”

On April 28, we confirmed that the English native, who was married to Hall for two years before their breakup in September 2020, has filed a petition to change their original agreement. The former couple had previously agreed to share custody of their baby.

In a statement, Anstead, who also shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead, called out Hall for her alleged poor parenting and said she did not disclose that Hudson tested positive for COVID-19 when driving him to her home in January. “At that time, my partner [Renee Zellweger] was filming her new project, and her diagnosis of covid put the entire production on pause,” he wrote in court documents.

The British TV presenter also cited Hall’s previous use of the hallucinogenic poison of the toad Bufo Alvarius as an example of her being unable to take care of their child. He also claimed that over the past 20 months, she had spent on average only “nine full days a month” with Hudson.

The “Kristina on the Coast” star responded to each ex-spouse’s accusations in a statement to us last month, noting that she is “deeply” upset by the litigation. “I’ve had my ups and downs, but I’m a good mom, I love my kids with all my heart and will always protect them,” she added.

Ant’s petition to change his custody agreement was rejected by the Orange County Superior Court in California on April 28, and a judge ruled that he had presented “insufficient” evidence against Hall.

After her ex-husband’s petition was rejected, Hall responded with her own filing. “I got acquainted with G.’s statement, instead of seeing the falsehood, I was shocked against me,” she said in court documents obtained by the Us in April. “And his confidence that he could not protect our last one by sharing the time of detention with me. I won’t speculate about his true motives, but Hudson’s interests are not what motivates him to go to court.”

Claiming that his attempt was made in an attempt to “blacken my good name and tarnish my image,” the real estate agent continued: “His attempt to mislead the court is transparent when the true facts are presented.”

In January, we confirmed that the Wellness Remodel author has married real estate agent Joshua Hall. Together with Hudson, she has a daughter Taylor, 11, and a son Brayden, 6, from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.