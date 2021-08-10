Christina Applegate: Dead to Me Actress Reveals Multiple Sclerosis

Actress Christina Applegate, known for her work in series such as Samantha Who and Disque Amiga Para Matar, revealed this Tuesday morning (10) that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The news was revealed on her Twitter.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It was a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people I know who also have this condition. It’s been a rough road. But, as we all know, the road continues. Unless some idiot blocks it,” she told her.

Applegate has also asked fans for privacy while she performs the treatment. “As one of my friends who has multiple sclerosis said, ‘we woke up and took the indicated actions’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. While I go through this. Thanks!”

Historic

The actress has been through other health problems before. In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy. After her fight with the disease, she created the Foundation Right Action Woman, dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the MRI that helped save her life.