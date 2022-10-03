Christina Aguilera almost had to give up her last name

The name of Christina Aguilera (41 years old) has become an integral part of the music industry. With five Grammys and countless other awards, she is one of the most successful singers in the United States and an icon of the early 2000s. Her perfume is also a success all over the world, and her famous name is very prominently advertised. But Christina was presented to the public almost in a completely different way…

At the beginning of her music career, she was forced to change her last name, as she told Billboard Latin Music Week. “People have tried to take this name away from me many times as I have risen in this business. This name is not easy to pronounce,” explained Kristina. That’s why they wanted to make her take an English-sounding name. But the half-Ecuadorian strongly resisted. “I’m proud to be Aguilera,” she explained.

No other name could so reflect the personality of the musician. “I’m Aguilera, I’m proud of where I come from,” she said. That’s why Kristina named her latest album after her last name. “I wanted to pay my respects,” she explained.