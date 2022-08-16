Christian McCaffrey stood out on Tuesday: The Reaction of the NFL World

In a healthy state, few NFL players, let alone running backs, play better football than Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Unfortunately, his health has been a big question over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old runner was an All-Pro in 2019, gaining over 1,300 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.

However, this was his last full season as a professional. Now, as the Panthers prepare for the 2022 season, all eyes are on the star running back and whether he can stay healthy.

Earlier this afternoon, the Panthers met with the New England Patriots at a joint practice, and reporters made it clear that CMC was the best player on the field.

Fans are ready to see what he can do with a full season.

“What everyone loves to hear,” says one fantasy football account.

“The water is too wet lol, you know what it’s like when my boy is healthy,” another fan said.

“And by field, it probably means a planet,” said a third fan.

Hopefully, McCaffrey will be able to play a full season without injury this year.