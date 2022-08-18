Christian McCaffrey consulted with the Legendary NFL running back

It is reported that Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey met with the legendary NFL running back earlier this offseason.

CMC chose the brain of a Hall of Fame player who used a similar style of play during 12 years in the league: former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk.

It is reported that they discussed how McCaffrey can stay healthy, but at the same time carry a huge load in games with jerks and techniques.

Since McCaffrey became the NFL leader in yards after scrimmage (2,392) and touchdowns (19) in 2019, McCaffrey has appeared in just 10 regular season games due to various injuries. His aggression and willingness to put his body on the line seem to be major contributing factors to his ongoing injury problems.

Faulk enjoyed continued success in the NFL, carrying the same workload as McCaffrey. He twice led the league in yards from scrimmage and twice led the league in rushing/receiving touchdowns.

Faulk and McCaffrey are two of three players in NFL history who have gained more than 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in a season.

McCaffrey hasn’t exactly saved himself from injury this offseason. During yesterday’s joint training session with the New England Patriots, the superstar runner found himself in the middle of a preseason brawl.

McCaffrey is unlikely to be suitable for any of the Panthers’ preseason games.