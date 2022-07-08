Christian Bale talks about superhero skeptics and admits that people laughed at him when he first told them about Christopher Nolan.

Christian Bale will always be Batman for several generations (despite the debate about who is better than him and Ben Affleck). His dark take on the DC superhero and his real-life Bruce Wayne persona helped redefine viewers’ perceptions after a lull in the Batman movies. Given the lack of Batman content, some people might have questioned his decision to take on DC’s main product. Before the huge success of the superhero franchise, Bale admitted that people laughed at him when he first told them about Christopher Nolan’s vision of the Batman and the Dark Knight trilogy.

Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale had a deck against them to make the DC superhero viable again. They wanted to return the Caped Crusader to his mysterious and dark roots. After telling others about Nolan’s vision, Bale faced some resistance from superhero skeptics.

I would [tell people] that we’re going to do Batman, but take him seriously. I’ve had a lot of people laugh at me and just say, “Well, this just won’t work.”

At that time, the audience perceived the Caped Crusader as a joke after the controversial reception of the films “Batman Forever” in 1995 and “Batman and Robin” in 1997. They didn’t see him as the dark and complex figure he was in “Batman” and “Batman Returns.” To draw a character as serious was a huge task. But Bale seemed more than willing to prove the skeptics wrong.

Of course, everything got better, because the Nolan-Bale Batman trilogy returned the Dark Knight to his stern and thoughtful image, which comic book fans fell in love with in the 1980s and 1990s. The franchise has grossed over $2.4 billion worldwide and revived the fading superhero genre. The Oscar winner enjoyed working with Nolan so much that he will no longer wear a cape and hood until the director of “Tenet” returns for new ones. This may never happen, given that the director presented his story only as a trilogy, and the fourth film was not included in the plan.

Years after the completion of the Dark Knight trilogy, his return to the superhero genre alienated some moviegoers, especially the transition from DC to Marvel. Bale saw in Voldemort-like Gorr the butcher-god an opportunity to work with Taika Waititi and this time play the villain. But the return to the genre made him look back at the success of the film trilogy. The “Dark Knight Rises” actor spoke to The Washington Post about why the beloved movie trilogy may have paved the way for MCU films, including “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

So it’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy proving these people wrong. I’m not sure if that started [the MCU], but it definitely helped along the way.

The critical and commercial success of the franchise has shown Hollywood that these films can bring great profits if there is a common vision. The development of the MCU from the first to the third phase seemed to reflect the connecting story arc of Nolan and the development of characters in DC films. So even though they were rivals, there seemed to be some influence between the two comic book giants.

If you want to see Christian Bale as the formidable Gorr, the butcher god, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently in theaters. You can also subscribe to HBO Max to review the Dark Knight trilogy and enjoy Bale’s stern look at the bat.