Christian Bale & Margot Robbie to Star in Amsterdam Trailer

The first trailer for David O. Russell’s film “Amsterdam” shows a star-studded cast led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. The list of the best also includes Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Oliphant, Mathias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough and Taylor Swift. Amsterdam has been shrouded in mystery since filming began, but more and more details have been revealed in the form of images, posters, and now a new trailer has debuted.

Russell is an Oscar—nominated director of films such as “The Fighter,” “The Three Kings,” “The Silver Linings Guide” and “American Hustle.” His last film was 2015’s Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence about business mogul Joy Mangano. The film was met with mixed reviews and poor box office receipts, although Lawrence was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. Russell has already worked with Bale twice, in the films “American Scam” and “The Fighter”, the latter of which brought the actor the only Oscar for best supporting actor.

The first trailer for “Amsterdam” (from 20th Century Studios) gives a deeper look at the plot of the film, but still manages to keep the details secret, instead focusing on a huge cast that looks exceptionally transformed compared to their usual roles. Described as an “original crime epic,” “Amsterdam” focuses on “three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret conspiracies in American history.” The “shocking plot” has not yet been revealed, but it seems to be related to the trio who witnessed the murder and were involved in the conspiracy. Watch the trailer for “Amsterdam” below:

Although the historical nature of the film has not yet been fully revealed, the trailer states that “a lot of this actually happened,” and the description of the film from the studio calls it “a fascinating and richly intricate story in which historical facts are brilliantly intertwined with fiction for a timely cinematic experience.” A lot can be understood from this description, but it seems to have more than a few things going on in terms of history, similar to Russell’s previous films, which often explore real events and people, but with his trademark twists. . Amsterdam’s mysterious nature seems to be part of its marketing move, which focuses on talent and setting rather than history or historical authenticity.

Russell is one of the most eclectic directors working today, so it’s good that he’s back behind the camera with a new project. Bringing a large number of actors to the forefront of Amsterdam marketing is a reasonable step, since Russell is known for collecting great talents in all his films, often transforming them physically and figuratively for his roles. While Amsterdam still plays coyly in terms of plot, it’s more than enough to entice audiences to the cinemas to watch it, especially with the cast that Russell has assembled.