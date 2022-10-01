Christian Bale Humorously explains what role he always wanted to play in the Star Wars franchise

Christian Bale is no stranger to acting in major film franchises. He has starred in three Batman films, and this summer joined the MCU, playing the Butcher God Gorr in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” If he wanted another franchise under his belt, Bale would want to be in Star Wars, which he explained in a humorous response.

The Batman star clearly does not need to have a Star Wars movie behind him, since he is already well known for such films as Empire of the Sun, American Psycho, Fighter, Power and others. But it’s a lot of fun to use a lightsaber or force as a weapon of your choice. On the other hand, Christian Bale’s fantastic role won’t include any of this, as he told The Hollywood Reporter that he would like to be a stormtrooper who, so to speak, always uses his head.

”All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through. The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it.”

Stormtroopers tend to be confident, sinister, and good with a blaster cannon or rifle. But there was a stormtrooper who famously hit his head in the “New Hope”. He had a little problem when he forgot to dive into the doorway, which caused him to awkwardly hit his head while entering the room. The actor who played this legendary stormtrooper, Laurie Goode, explained that this untimely blow to the head was caused by the fact that on the day of filming he was too distracted by his upset stomach. Fortunately, these grand slams prevented this actor from having a concussion.

Christian Bale still dreams of taking part in a mega-hit sci-fi franchise and believes that one day he will get there.

But listen, if I’m lucky enough to be someone more, oh, man, yeah. What a pleasure that would be. I still have the figures from my childhood. I also know Kathy Kennedy very well, because she worked with Spielberg when I was working on Empire of the Sun, and now she directs the Star Wars universe.

Well, that’s it. Kathleen Kennedy could help put in a good word for an English actor. If only he could use that connection to get a role in Han Solo: Star Wars: Stories. For one reason or another, discussions on the inclusion of Bale did not take place. Given that the Star Wars franchise tends to go through one spin-off after another, the Oscar-winner should have plenty of opportunities to travel to a galaxy far, far away someday.

Christian Bale may not be a stormtrooper yet, but you can see him teaming up with David O. Russell for the third time in Amsterdam, a film about a trio of friends who become suspects in a mysterious murder in the 1930s. You can watch this 2022 movie in theaters on October 7.