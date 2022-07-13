Christian Bale Didn’t mind losing weight for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but one thing in this role drove him crazy

Christian Bale is one of those actors who are known for their ability to physically transform for a role. Bale often wanted and, more surprisingly, could gain or lose a significant amount of weight to play different roles. His new role as the villain Gorr-the butcher-god in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is another place where the actor looks terribly thin, but it turns out that he actually had problems with his nails during filming.

Gorr does most of his damage in “Thor: Love and Thunder” was a massive sword, but he could probably seriously injure someone with his nails, since Christian Bale had to wear significant extensions on his fingers. Bale told Deadline at the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder that nails made it difficult to do something, but they made it so difficult that he felt he could do even less. Bale explained…

It made me completely incapable of anything. I was pathetic. I found myself thinking something like, “I don’t think I can walk because I have long nails.” It affected my brain. I’m like, “I can’t eat, I have long nails.” I was trying to type. There was nothing I could do.

Christian Bale has previously talked about how much fun it was for him to shoot “Love and Thunder,” but it looks like it wasn’t just entertainment and games. One could see how long nails could actually make things like eating difficult, but Bale says he felt that the nails made him unable to do anything. It’s wild to think that such a simple thing as nail extensions could have such a psychological impact on Bale, but here we are.

For comparison, the weight loss that Bale went through was relatively easy for the actor. Not only has Bale done this before, he actually did it for a movie he finished making just before jumping into Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, it was precisely because Bale was already very thin and he didn’t have time to change that before filming, it was decided that his version of Gorr would be the physical opposite of Thor. Many fans were concerned about Gorr’s appearance from the very beginning, but after hearing Bale’s explanations, the decisions certainly make sense. As Bale told ET…

I went from one movie straight to the Torah. I usually prefer to have more time between them, but literally three days have passed between that and going into quarantine in Australia. I was already pretty skinny for a movie I had made before. So we looked at a comic book character who was very muscular, and I said, “Well, that just can’t be, so instead we have to look at his supernatural abilities.” muscles? No matter how much I worked, it would look pathetic compared to this.

Whatever the reasons, it’s safe to say that the choice made in favor of Gorr the butcher god definitely worked. Many fans and critics note Christian Bale’s performance as one of the highlights of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”.