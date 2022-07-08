Christian Bale and 9 Other Superhero Actors Who Must Return to the DC Multiverse

Superhero cinema is moving into the multiverse into a new era, opening up an exciting opportunity to bring back versions of characters that, according to viewers, have disappeared forever. Films like Spider-Man: No Home unite three generations of actors and superhero fans, achieving great success, signaling a bright future for the return of superhero actors.

After the MCU’s success with the multiverse, the DCEU begins to come into action with its movie “The Flash”, which is supposed to bring back Michael Keaton’s Batman. This exciting announcement makes many fans wonder which of the other DC superhero actors might also return.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. From 2005 to 2012, in Bale’s career as Batman, he fought various villains from the Dark Knight Rogues Gallery, including the Joker Heath Ledger. Eventually, Bale’s Batman retires and lives out his days with Catwoman Anne Hathaway.

Bale recently returned to the superhero genre as Gorr, the butcher god, one of the most exciting new characters to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. This predictably sparked theories that he might put on the cape and hood again, although the actor claims that he would only do it if Christopher Nolan also returned.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves starred in the 2005 superhero horror film Constantine, in which he played DC comics character John Constantine, an exorcist who wanders between the natural and supernatural worlds. Although the film was not a success with critics, it made a modest profit at the box office and became a cult in the years since its release.

The timing seems perfect for Reeves to return to the role, especially in light of the fallout from the actor’s meteoric comeback in recent years. Recently, Reeves even openly stated his desire to return to the role of Constantine, prompting rumors that a sequel may indeed be in development or, more likely, that his version of the character can be introduced into the DCEU using multiverse methods.

George Clooney

George Clooney first appeared as a caped Crusader from D.C. in the 1997 film Batman and Robin. This film was the last part of the franchise that began with Tim Burton’s Batman, and is one of the few superhero films that are universally hated by both fans and critics.

Despite the unanimous aversion to the film, the modern era of superhero movies is causing some nostalgia for even the worst cinematic adaptations of fans’ favorite characters, leaving the door open for Clooney’s return. Although the actor seems unlikely to agree to such a massacre, fans definitely won’t mind Clooney finally getting a chance to pay tribute to the character.

Helen Slater

The 1984 Superman spin-off, Supergirl, is a movie that most viewers would rather forget about. The film starring Helen Slater as the superhero of the same name was intended to give a boost to a new film franchise, but suffered a resounding failure both at the box office and among critics.

Now that the DC cinematic universe is preparing to present its own version of Supergirl, played by Sasha Kalle, the episodic role of Slater herself will be most welcome to reintroduce the character to the audience. Slater was more than willing to participate in DC projects after her initial role, even reprising as Kara Zor-El’s foster mother in the Arrowverse Supergirl series, indicating that she may also appear in future films, if only for a brief cameo.

Linda Carter

Linda Carter is responsible for bringing to life one of the most beloved images of Wonder Woman ever to appear on the screen in the TV series “Wonder Woman” in the mid-late 1970s. Carter portrayed the iconic character for three seasons, introducing the beloved comic book hero to the general public for the first time.

Although Carter appeared in the middle credits of the movie “Wonder Woman 1984” as the Amazon Asteria, many fans would like to see her return as a superhero in the near future. Having already demonstrated her willingness to work with DC projects again, Linda Carter seems to have a very plausible cameo role in future films about the multiverse.

Halle Berry

In 2004, Halle Berry played Patience Phillips, a brand new version of Catwoman in the film of the same name. Both the new performance of the character and the film itself were largely criticized by critics and fans alike, making Halle Berry one of the few Oscar-winning actresses who also appeared in one of IMDb’s “Worst Films of All Time.”

Despite the fact that very few fans, if any, give a special place in their hearts to Catwoman herself, they may be pleased to revisit one of DC’s greatest failures with a bit of humor. The cast and crew, including Berry herself, showed good-nature to the failure of the film and may want to return if the stars come together in such a case.