Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles knocked out Sister Luna’s tooth during a game

John Legend, Luna, Chrissy Teigen and Miles. Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen

Calling the tooth fairy! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, lost a tooth after younger brother Miles knocked it out.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments with Children Luna and Miles

Teigen, 36, spoke about the accident during the game in her Instagram story on Monday, June 13. Her 4-year-old son ran in outside, where he and his 6-year-old sister were playing in bathing suits, and proudly told his mother. about his accomplishment.

“Mom mom! I pulled out the moon’s tooth! I tapped her on the lips and it just came out,” he said.

“Did you do it?” The Cravings author, who married Legend in 2013, asked, stifling laughter as her son excitedly explained.

“You hit her on the lips and it came out?” Teigen asked.

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna. Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen

Luna didn’t look upset. “He did it by accident,” she said, much to the Utah native’s relief. Luna, whose baby teeth are falling out, was still wearing glasses and was wrapped in a beach towel as she showed off her brother’s work.

She smiled broadly at her mom, showing her missing front teeth to the camera. She gave the appendage to Teigen, presumably for safekeeping until the arrival of the tooth fairy.

Celebrity parents show fallen teeth to children, visits of the tooth fairy

The star of “Chrissy Court” said that earlier this month, Luna lost her second front incisor. “Tooth Fairy Time!” she captioned a selfie with Luna, who had a gap on the right side of her little smile.

In May, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that her kids “are making it exciting these days,” via Instagram, along with photos of her little girl performing a martial arts pose while her son hangs on the 43-year-old Legend’s back.

Teigen added: “I’ve also never seen such competitive people in my life. I swear we’re keeping both of them, but they’re acting like we’re going to give up one.”

The Lip Sync Battle star wants her family to get bigger. Teigen suffered pregnancy loss in September 2020 and named her late baby boy Jack. Earlier this year, she revealed that she and the All of Me singer were trying to have more children through in vitro fertilization.

“They feel lucky to be in a position where they can try,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “Thanks to John’s love and support, as well as his poise, Chrissy was able to stay so positive and strong. They do it step by step, but both feel confident and optimistic.”

Every time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Wear a Princess Dress

The legend feels nothing but pride for his wife, who completed the last stage of IVF in March. “It’s his decision, like hers, to try,” the insider added at the time. “He is proud of Chrissy for showing the courage and strength to go through IVF, which of course has its share of physical discomfort and can be an emotionally exhausting process.”