Chris Van Dusen confirms there will be a second season

Netflix users watched Bridgerton as soon as it appeared on the streaming giant on winter’s eve. Since episode eight concluded, fans have been itching to know if another season is on the horizon or not and if so, who will follow.

According to showrunner Chris Van Dusen, it looks like Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) younger sister Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) will become a standout character as the show progresses.

The showrunner’s job was to portray Julia Quinn’s beloved raunchy series of novels on the small screen and she did so with great success as more than 63 million households have watched Simon Basset’s (Rene-Jean) love story unfold. Page) of Daphne and the Duke of Hastings.

If the Bridgerton series follows the books, then it looks like one of Daphne’s brothers will take center stage. So there have been suggestions from Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a wife will be the main story of season two.

But it also seems that Eloise will appear heavily in every episode, she is the fifth older sister and the second daughter so Netflix viewers saw her test the waters of the society ball in the first season before her official social debut. .

In turn, the headstrong and vocal young woman is determined not to follow in Daphne’s footsteps; instead, she wants to pave her own path to be valued for her brain and her contributions to society instead of becoming a wife and mother.

However, no matter how smart and focused someone is in her career, love can strike at any moment. Likewise, with Bridgerton season one being Daphne’s season it appears that she has completed her arc, so what future will there be for her and her husband?

“It’s interesting I think it’s too early to say now,” confessed the showrunner.

“We are also exploring the relationship of Benedict, Collin and Eloise, I think it is a very deep story to explore,” added the showrunner.

Regarding Chris’s hopes, he said that being a family of eight children and eight books, he would love to be able to focus and really tell love stories for all the Bridgerton brothers without excluding any of them.