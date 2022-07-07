Chris Sela’s Video Goes Viral: MLB World’s Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Even a minor league baseball game is not immune to Chris Sale’s wrath.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old pitcher began rehabilitation at the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in Worcester. The left-hander allowed one run in 3.2 innings with five outs, but also gave up five walks.

Although rehabilitation activities are mainly aimed at making sure that the player is healthy and preparing for a major league game, the imperfect setup bothered Sale so much that he destroyed the team’s locker room.

As many fans have hinted, this isn’t the first time Sale’s disappointment has made the news. He once cut up an old Chicago White Sox uniform that he didn’t like.

Sale also sharply criticized the White Sox front office when Adam Laroche retired after the team asked to restrict his 14-year-old son’s access to the club.

Many other fans noted a sharp contrast with the recent performance of another ace in the minor leagues. On the way back to the New York Mets, Max Scherzer treated the “double five” players to a steak and lobster dinner, the cost of which exceeded $ 7,000. He also bought everyone AirPods and apparently didn’t throw this place away before leaving.

A bad look for a seven-time All-Star contestant whose $30 million salary is significantly more than every minor league player and Worcester employee combined. Let’s hope that Sale will at least cover the costs of repairing the damage caused by them.