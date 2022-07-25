Chris Russo to the Hall of Fame: the reaction of the sports media world

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has been on the radio for a very, very long time.

As one of the members of “Mike and Mad Dog,” Russo helped lead daytime sports talk on New York’s WFAN 660 for almost two decades before moving on to a very successful solo career.

On Monday, Russo was awarded induction into the Radio Hall of Fame as part of his class of 2022.

The world of sports media reacted to Russo’s honor on social media.

“Well done and deservedly brother!!!” CBS analyst and former NFL QB Rich Gannon commented.

“A pioneer and a true legend!” tweeted JT The Brick. “Deservedly so! Member of the Hall of Fame!”

“Congratulations, Mad Dog!” wrote ESPN Radio correspondent Courtney Cronin on Twitter. “So deservedly!”

“Listen to him all the time,” Hank Haney shared. “Mad Dog is the best!”

“No one will say that he is a compiler,” said another radio host from New York, Frank Isola.

“This is Chris’ good job,” tweeted Lance Meadow of SiriusXM.

A huge honor for the man who changed sports radio forever.