Chris Russo Says Lamar Jackson is Overprotective: The reaction of the NFL World

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is well known for his controversial sports views.

During Friday’s episode of First Take, a polar analyst revealed another controversial look at Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Russo said Jackson is “too protected” from criticism from the media.

“We all know that Jackson is a great player, it’s interesting to watch him. Everyone in America knows that. But he’s so hyped because if Jackson plays great and his team wins games, we make Johnny Unitas out of him. If you criticize him when he has a bad game, suddenly we start criticizing him too much,” Russo said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Russo’s position.

“I swear they’re leaving ohhhh, he’s great, and then they bring up Josh Allen’s playoff… no matter how great he is, y’all, I’m going, go for that goal,” one fan wrote.

“I think he is both overprotected and unfairly criticized from time to time,” another added.

“It’s funny that the word “overprotection” was used here, but this is due to the fact that the sports media constantly find fault with everything he does. You will never see the same questions or statements made to Allen, Herbert, etc. after a bad performance. So if no one will protect him, we will,” another said.

Jackson will try to prove his haters and critics wrong in his fifth season with the Ravens in 2022.