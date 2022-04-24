Chris Rock’s mother Rosalie reacted to the incident with Will Smith at the Oscar ceremony: “He hit us all”

Weighing. Chris Rock’s mother, Rosalie Rock, spoke about how her son was slapped in the face by Will Smith during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

“[Will] You reacted to your wife giving you a sideways look and you went and made her day because she was laughing when it happened,” Rosalie, 77, told WIS News 10 from South Carolina on Friday, April 22. .

The motivational speaker, who watched the Oscar ceremony from the comfort of her own home, told Billie Jean Shaw from WIS that at first she thought the meeting was staged until the 53-year-old graduate of the New Prince of Bel-Air “started swearing obscenities” during the performance. broadcast.

“When he hit Chris, he hit all of us. He really slapped me in the face,” Rosalie explained, noting that she was proud of how her 57—year-old son handled the situation. “No one even heard his speech. No one could just be in the moment, because everyone was sitting and thinking, “What just happened?”

She continued, “I’m really sorry that he never apologized. I mean, his people wrote an article [via Instagram] that said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but if you see something personal, you reach out.”

The actor from the TV series “Adults” presented the award for best documentary, which was won by the company Questlove, during the Oscars last month. During his segment, Rock joked that Jada Pinkett-Smith, who married the King Richard star in 1997, could play the lead role in a potential “Soldiers” movie. Continuation of Jane because of her shaved head. (The 50-year-old co-host of Red Table Talk has openly talked about her struggle with alopecia.) Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes in response to this remark before Smith took the stage, punching Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” the Philadelphia native, who won the award for Best Actor in a Leading role during the ceremony, shouted after returning to his seat.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” Smith partially wrote on Instagram. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the visitors and everyone watching around the world.”

Smith later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before the organization banned him from attending their events for 10 years after an official review of his behavior. Since then, actor Ali has accepted their decision.

Rock, for his part, remained relatively silent about the incident.

“I’m fine, I have a whole show and I’m not going to talk about it until I get paid,” the South Carolina native told attendees during a performance in Palm Springs, California, earlier this month. “Life is good. My hearing has returned.”