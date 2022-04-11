Chris Rock says He Won’t Talk about Will Smith’s Oscar Drama “Until I Get Paid”

What else can I say? As Chris Rock continued his comedy tour after the Oscars, he drew attention to the lack of comments about the incident.

“I’m fine, I have a whole show, and I’m not going to talk about it until I get paid,” the 57—year-old South Carolina native told attendees of his Fantasy Springs comedy show in Palm Springs, Calif., Saturday, April. 9, according to the Desert Sun newspaper. “Life is good. My hearing has returned.”

During the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony last month, Rock made headlines after joking about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head. Shortly before Questlove was awarded the trophy in the nomination “Best Documentary”, the graduate of “Everybody Hates Chris” joked that 50-year-old Pinkett Smith could play the main role in the film “Soldiers”. Continuation of Jane because of her shaved hair. (The co-host of Red Table Talk openly talked about her struggle with alopecia.) Pinkett Smith slightly rolled her eyes in response to this remark, while her husband, Will Smith, came on stage and punched Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” the 53—year-old “King Richard” actor, who won the Best Actor award, shouted after returning to his seat.

“I said, ‘Did he really hit you?’ and [Chris] looked at me and said, ‘Yes! I just got hit by Muhammad Ali.” He immediately started joking, but you could tell he was still in shock,” Oscar producer Will Packer said in an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month.

Later, the Philadelphia native made a public apology to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” Smith partially wrote on Instagram a few days after the awards. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the visitors and everyone watching around the world.”

Since then, the Academy has banned the “Men in Black” star from participating in future Oscar events for 10 years after conducting an official audit of his behavior. “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement to Page Six on Friday, April 8.