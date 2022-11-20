Chris Rock Returned to the Slap Spot at The Oscars and Joked About Will Smith

It’s been months since Will Smith infamously punched Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, and most of the public is still talking about it. Rock himself also discussed the situation, but did it in his own way. Although the comedian has not yet spoken about it in a serious public setting, he has repeatedly mentioned it during his performances. Rock did another show this week, and it took place in the very place where he was slapped, and, predictably, he joked about Smith while he was there.

Chris Rock returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a performance that marked his first return to the venue since the Oscars. According to The New York Post, Rock began his set with jokes about fellow comedian and SNL employee Dave Chappelle and the riots that occurred on January 6. However, after that, he responded to the slap in the face and called Smith in the process. Rock wondered if it hurt to be hit in the face, and mentioned one of Smith’s most notable roles.:

People asked: “Did it hurt?” You’re damn right it hurt. Will Smith is much bigger than me. I’m the wrong size, okay? That bastard was playing Ali! I played Pookie from New Jack City!

Needless to say, the slap really caused the star of the Head of State some pain. Those who tuned in to the Oscars back in March probably know that Will Smith slapped the comic after joking about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Chris Rock refused to press charges that night, and the following week Smith was banned from the Academy for ten years as punishment. While many question Smith’s actions, some also question Rock’s apparent inaction. He didn’t resist, and during his recent comedy performance, he gave his reasons for doing so:

People say, “Why the fuck didn’t you do something in response?” Because I have parents. Because I was raised, you know? Do you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people! No, I’m not a victim!

Will Smith broke his silence about the slap in July by releasing an official apology video. He also admitted that his relationship with Tony Rock, Chris’ brother, could be “irreparable.” Shortly after, Chris apologized during a comedy show, saying that “everyone is trying to be fucking victims.” After he said that his “Step Smith hit,” the actor also stated that “anyone who utters words that cause pain has never been hit in the face.” On another show, he responded directly to the video again, saying, “To hell with your hostage video.” At the moment, it is reported that Chris is not going to contact Smith about what happened.

Nevertheless, despite the hype around the slap, Chris Rock is constantly working on a comedy series. Apparently, Rock was even offered to host the Oscar ceremony in 2023, but in the end he refused. To be honest, it’s hard to say if he will ever discuss the situation with Oscar in a more serious setting. But at the same time, it is likely that he will continue to entertain the public with his account of events through his comedy shows.