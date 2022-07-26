Chris Rock reportedly joked with Will Smith again during a comedy show, and the cancellation culture was involved.

While the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony took place a few months ago, one particular moment from the telecast continues to cause a stir. You guessed it: I’m talking about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on national television. The discussion and the consequences of the slap have been going on for quite some time and affect the number of both celebrities on social networks. Rock is currently touring with his stand-up act, which sometimes includes a brief reference to the Oscar hype. It is reported that Chris Rock once again joked with Will Smith during a recent comedy show that involved cancer culture.

The discussion around how Will Smith slapped Chris Rock has not subsided much in the months since the Academy Awards. Although some of Smith’s projects were put on hold as a result, Rock toured with his current stand-up set. According to ET, Rock apparently casually mentioned the slap last weekend during a performance at Madison Square Garden. An anonymous source contacted the outlet and explained a new joke that got into a recent comic book show. They explained,

Chris joked about Will during a small talk about the cancellation culture, joking that “anyone who says hurtful words has never been punched in the face.”

Well, that’s it. Chris Rock seems to be familiar with this old saying: sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me. And because Rock was punched in the face on live national television, he knows all too well that real fists hurt. This includes the physical pain that was reflected on his face, as well as the humiliation of hitting Will Smith in such a public way. As for Smith, he faced the wrath of cancer culture.

This Chris Rock joke is just the latest example of the 57—year-old actor casually referring to the fact that Will Smith slapped him at the Academy Awards ceremony. Although the Slap isn’t actually in his current set, from time to time he makes a joke about the infamous mess. On the positive side: Rock’s ticket sales were great, and he also got more followers on social media.

While Chris Rock has been busy with his tour, the future of Will Smith’s acting career seems a little more uncertain. Smith has largely retreated from the spotlight in the months since he hit Rock on national television. Several of Smith’s upcoming projects have been put on hold, and it’s unclear if he will return to A-lister status. For his part, the King Richard actor seems to be trying to gain clarity by recently going on a meditation retreat.

As far as the public knows, Chris Rock and Will Smith didn’t actually communicate after the slap. Although Smith resigned from the film academy and apologized on Instagram, there were no reports that the two celebrities actually communicated. We’ll just have to wait and see if that changes in the future. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.