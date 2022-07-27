Chris Rock on the slap in the face at the Oscars: “Yeah, this shit hurts”

Chris Rock finally talks about the slap heard around the world during the March broadcast of the Oscar ceremony, and gets straight to the point.

“Anyone who utters words that cause pain has never been slapped in the face,” Rock said Sunday on one of his comedy shows over the weekend, according to US Weekly. “I’m not a victim. Yeah, it fucking hurts, motherfucker. But I shook that shit off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital because of a paper cut.”

The infamous incident occurred at the Academy Awards ceremony this year, when Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith, who played in “G.I. Jane 2. The joke mentions alopecia and Pinkett Smith’s short hair. Although she has been carefree about her condition at times in the past, she was clearly upset by the joke, and Will Smith took to the stage to verbally confront Rock and slap him.

While some thought this scene was planned, many realized it wasn’t after the broadcast was turned off, as Smith started yelling at Rock after returning to his seat. Earlier, Rock refused to comment on the incident, saying that he would comment when he was paid for it. Later that evening, Smith won an Oscar for his role in King Richard and mentioned the incident during his acceptance speech.

Smith later apologized in a statement to Rock and the Academy, but that didn’t stop the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from banning Smith from participating in all Academy events for 10 years.

The slap caused a storm of indignation among Smith in Hollywood, but, according to his friend and colleague in the film “Bad Guys”, it should not stop the development of “Bad Guys 4”, despite the fact that it was postponed after the incident.

