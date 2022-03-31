Chris Rock made a heartbreaking post?

An intriguing article appeared online after comedian Chris Rock received a slap in the face from actor Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Teasing led to an article published on PageSix.com, a website associated with the Post. It said that Rock had previously discussed on a podcast that he had been bullied as a child, and he later sought help from a therapist. However, despite these revelations, the truth was that there was no “heartbreaking recent post”. The article didn’t mention anything about any Rock posts on social media or anywhere else. The teaser turned out to be a misleading clickbait.

Did this mean that Rock had previously made a social media post about Oscar or Smith? Perhaps this meant that he addressed the incident at the Academy Awards ceremony? Is he active on Instagram and Twitter? Here are some questions that might have occurred to anyone who saw the intriguing teaser.

By clicking on the teaser, you went to ZergNet.com . To read the resulting story, we clicked again on the words “Chris Rock’s recent heartbreaking post now has a new meaning.” Then we got to the article on PageSix.com, a website linked to The Post.