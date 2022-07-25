Chris Rock jokes about slapping Will Smith at the Oscars during a stand-up show with Kevin Hart: “I’m not a victim”

Finding the funny side. Chris Rock referred to the fact that Will Smith hit him at the Oscar ceremony when he was headlining a stand-up show with Kevin Hart.

Everything Chris Rock Said about Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

“Anyone who utters words that cause pain has never been hit in the face,” the 57—year-old comedian joked during his performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 24, as an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. During the show, Rock also referred to the 53-year-old Smith as “Shug Smith,” possibly referring to the incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Shug Knight.

Later, during a sketch about people who are too sensitive and play the victim, Rock stated: “I’m not a victim, motherfucker,” before joking that he “shook that shit off” and got back to work. —Yeah, that shit hurts, motherfucker,” he continued. “But I shook off that shit and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital because of the cuts.”

The performance took place four months after the “King Richard” star punched Rock in the face during the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022. The Madagascar star was present when he joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who played the main role in the movie “Soldiers”. Jane 2, a reference to her baldness. (The 50-year-old actress suffers from alopecia.) The Oscar winner then stormed onto the stage and punched Rock, then returned to his seat and yelled at him to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

After the incident, the “Hitch” star issued a public apology for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions a day after the awards were presented. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. Smith later resigned from the Academy and was banned from participating in all Oscar-related events, including next year’s ceremony, for 10 years.

Rock, for his part, sarcastically said that “he had an interesting week” during a performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 2. at the time, noting that the performer said he was “still processing” recent events. “He joked about Atlantic City being too close to Philadelphia for him to get there. The general point of the comment was that Atlantic City could be hostile territory because it’s so close to Philadelphia. It was said in a casual joking manner, and everyone laughed.”

The following month, Rock mentioned the incident in more detail, assuring the audience that he was “fine” after the slap. “[I’ve] got most of my hearing back,” the South Carolina native said during a stand—up in May 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. — Don’t expect me to talk about bulls. I’ll tell you about it sometime- on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive.

In addition to comic work, the “Adult” actor has focused on his personal life while recovering from the incident. Earlier this month, we confirmed that Rock is currently dating actress Lake Bell. “Chris was in a very good mood,” the source said at the time. “He’s dating and spending his free time with Lake Bell. [They] both just laugh a lot when they’re together. They have similar characters.”