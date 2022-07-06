Chris Rock in “really good mood” amid new romance with Lake Bell: They “laugh a lot” together

Warning about a new pair! Chris Rock and Lake Bell officially became defendants after rumors of an affair broke out last month, Us Weekly can confirm.

Famous couples and how they first met: the beginning of a love story

“Chris was in a very good mood,” a source tells us. “He’s dating and spending his free time with Lake Bell.”

The comedian, 57, and actress Harley Quinn, 43, “both just laugh a lot when they’re together,” the insider says, adding: “They have similar personalities.”

The Saturday Night Live graduate was first linked to Bell when the pair were spotted at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game in Missouri on June 13. The couple watched the sporting event from a box at the stadium and stood together from time to time.

Red, white and blue! How the stars celebrated July 4, 2022

R’ock continued to fuel romance rumors over the weekend of July 4, when he and the Secret Life of Pets 2 actress were photographed outside Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica. Bell wore a black crop top and high-waisted jeans during a walk on Saturday, July 2, while Rock donned an all-white ensemble and brown classic shoes.

A day later, the couple was spotted together again in California. Photos obtained by TMZ show the Madagascar actor and the New York native enjoying brunch on Sunday, July 3, at the Coast Restaurant in Santa Monica.

Chris’s new relationship, a graduate of the TV series “Everybody Hates,” came a few months after he hit the headlines in March as one of the hosts at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony. During the show, Rock joked about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, which the couple didn’t like. As a result, the 53-year-old “Men in Black” actor came on stage and slapped Rock in the face after cursing him from his seat.

Smith has since apologized for his actions. In April, he was banned from participating in all Oscar events for 10 years after his departure from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. According to the source, Rock, for its part, is looking to the future.

“He’s focused on his comedy tour and other upcoming projects he’s working on,” an insider tells us. “He’s moved on from the Oscar incident.”

Celebrities reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022

According to the source, Rock is “much better than a few months ago.”

Bell, for her part, has been single since the fall of 2020 after she and her husband Scott Campbell broke off a seven-year marriage. The exes announced their breakup in November of the same year, but broke up two months before that.

The “Home Again” actress, who has a daughter, Nova, 7, and a son, Ozgood, 5, with a 45-year-old artist, finalized her divorce in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Rock was married to Malaka Compton-Rock for 18 years before the couple split in 2014. The former couple, who share daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18, finalized their divorce two years later.

With a report by Diana Cooper