Chris Rock has ‘No Immediate Plans’ to Talk to Will Smith After Oscar Slap

Will Smith may have apologized to Chris Rock several times after slapping him at the 2022 Oscars, but that doesn’t mean the comedian wants to have a heart-to-heart talk with the King Richard star anytime soon.

“Chris has no immediate plans to meet one—on-one with Will,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the reaction of graduates of the Saturday Night Live show to Smith’s latest apology video. “He’s moving forward.”

The 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate shared his second apology to the 57-year-old Rock via Instagram on Friday, July 29. Smith’s long emotional video once again touched on the deep remorse he feels for his actions at the 64th Annual Academy. Awards in March.

“I’ve spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened at that moment,” the Oscar winner said. “I’m not going to try to unpack it all right now. But I can tell all of you that no part of me thinks it was the right behavior at that moment. No part of me thinks this is the optimal way to deal with feelings of disrespect or insults.”

In the footage, Smith mentioned his reaction to the fact that the star of “The Longest Yard” joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith at the awards ceremony on March 29. After Rock compared Pinkett Smith’s shaved head to G.I. Jane—the Red Table Talk host, 50, spoke candidly about her struggle with alopecia—the “7 pounds” actor came on stage and hit the “Fargo” actor in the face.

“Will Smith just fucking beat the shit out of me,” Rock exclaimed at the time.

Smith continued to express his outrage by returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” he shouted to Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

In the July clip, the “In Pursuit of Happiness” star also noted that although he tried to contact the stand-up star, “a message came out that he was not ready to talk. And when he is, he will stretch out his hand.”

Smith continued, “So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here when you’re ready to talk. …I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”

However, a second source told us on Monday, August 1, that the Miami rapper’s latest apology was also partially orchestrated by Pinkett Smith.

“Jada also pushed Will to apologize because it became a really dark cloud over her Red Table Talk series,” the insider said, noting that Smith “never wanted” to apologize publicly, but the public was waiting for “any mention of it.” the moment.”

The “Men in Black” actor, who faced numerous consequences for his actions, including being banned from participating in all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events for 10 years, apologized to Rock for the first time a day after the Oscar ceremony.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at yesterday’s Academy Awards ceremony was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith shared in a long Instagram post on March 30. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness.”