Chris Rock has a new Hollywood romance

Chris Rock was in the spotlight in Hollywood after Will Smith slapped him during a live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While Rock may be too focused on his tour to care about reconciling with the Best Actor winner, it seems the “Saturday Night Live” veteran has found time for other personal relationships. Rock has been dating actress Lake Bell for several months.

More than three months after the “Slap in the Face”, everyone continues to condemn the way Will Smith decided to protect his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith from Chris Rock’s joke. However, the “Adult” actor mostly refused to talk about it (except, perhaps, behind the scenes with Dave Chappelle and Marlon Wayans). Rather, he focused on himself, and that includes the fact that the Oscar hype didn’t stop him from starting a new relationship, a source told ET:

[He] wasn’t going to let it affect how he lives his life, if he wants to do something or go somewhere with someone, he will do it.

The source said that Chris Rock is in “really good condition” and is making efforts to establish a new relationship with actress Harley Quinn. It is reported that the couple has been dating for a couple of months, and they were seen together several times on the weekend dedicated to July 4th. On July 1, they reportedly enjoyed dinner at the famous Giorgio Baldi place in Santa Monica, followed by the usual Sunday brunch at the Coast Restaurant. Rock and Bell were also spotted at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game back in June.

Lake Bell, whose projects have included series such as Boston Legal and Bless This Mess, as well as films such as It’s Complicated and No Strings Attached, ended her marriage to Scott Campbell after seven years in 2020. Chris Rock, for his part, separated from his wife Malaak Compton-Rock in 2016 after 20 years.

It’s nice to see that Chris Rock is not deterred by the events of March 27, which even “traumatized” some of his friends, such as Wanda Sykes. The slap remained a topic of conversation, mainly due to the conflicting opinions caused by Will Smith’s reaction, and also due to the fact that immediately afterwards Smith was allowed to stay in the audience and accept the 2022 award for Best Actor for his role in the film “The King”. Richard. A few days after the ceremony, Smith was banned from participating in all Academy-related events for 10 years, and he resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Many people have spoken out against Will Smith’s actions, including Jim Carrey, who said he was “sickened” that the crowd honored Smith with a standing award after the explosion. Others, however, showed more sympathy for a man defending his wife from a tasteless joke. Mike Tyson, who has his own history of physical altercations, was not “shocked” by the Slap, and Terry Crews showed sympathy, comparing Smith’s actions to unfortunate incidents in his own past.

I hope Lake Bell and Chris Rock can continue to pay attention to themselves and their promising relationship, although it is unlikely that The Slap will drop out of pop culture conversations any time soon. Be sure to check out our 2022 movie release schedule to find out what’s coming to theaters soon.