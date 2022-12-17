Chris Rock Explains Why He Always Thinks Of Chris Farley When He Sees Adam Sandler in The Life Uncut Gems Project

December 18 marks the 25th anniversary of the death of comedian Chris Farley. It has now become a tradition for his close friends to pay tribute to the late SNL alumnus on the anniversary of his passing, and this year is no different. During a two-part episode of their podcast, Dana Carvey and David Spade interviewed many guests to honor the late comedian. One of the most exciting interviews is with Top Five actor Chris Rock. During the conversation, Rock revealed that when he sees Adam Sandler take on dramatic roles, such as his critically acclaimed role in Uncut Jewels, it always makes him wonder what the iconic actor Tommy Boy would have done if his career hadn’t been cut short.

During his interview on the Fly on the Wall podcast(opens in new tab), the legendary comedian Bigger & Blacker said he thinks Chris Farley is a brilliant actor. Rock also shared why, in his opinion, Farley could take on more roles in the series if he lived to middle age. Rock told Carvey and Spade:

It’s sad when our friend isn’t here, but it’s curious [to think], “Wow, what would this guy do?” When I see Sandler in something like “Uncut Jewels,” I think, “Yes, Farley could have done it.” Farley could have been there, you know…”He’s literally that level of an actor, and that level of how you just felt for this guy. Well, whatever trip Chris Farley was going to take me on, I was definitely ready for it.

I have to agree with Chris Rock. Chris Farley’s career has always been a major “what if” question. At the time of his death, there were almost no famous comedians like him. He has starred in hit films featuring his longtime and perhaps closest Hollywood friend David Spade, such as Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. He was also supposed to voice Shrek before his demise, and that role was eventually replaced by his Saturday Night Live co-star Mike Myers. There have been rumors for years that Farley’s treatment of the cute ogre would be much more serious than what we ended up getting from the classic DreamWorks animated film. Perhaps — and somewhat ironically — his first voice acting in a children’s film would be a step towards a more dramatic career as a comedy star.

Fly on the Wall co-host Dana Carvey says Chris Farley’s sketches and cult films will live on as an example of his greatness. The “Master of Disguise” actor really understood what the late star’s work tells us about his abilities as a performer. Carvey said:

The great thing is that we now have the data, and when we look at his best work — Chris Farley’s best work is the best of the best things. We can look at and go through these 10 sketches, no one else has such 10. So, it’s great that we’ve seen his greatness. And I think Tommy Boy really captured a lot of Chris. It’s great that we have some data on how brilliant and cute he was.

Chris Farley appeared on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995, becoming a fan favorite thanks to his iconic characters such as Matt Foley, the motivational speaker, and his delightfully awkward celebrity interviews for the Chris Farley Show. Farley also found plenty of laughs with other sketches, including one in which he performed a Chippendale routine alongside the late actor Patrick Swayze. A sketch that is recognized by many, including “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul Star” (and former SNL screenwriter) Bob Odenkirk, they don’t like it very much because of the way he made Farley treat himself.

Very often comedic actors turn into dramatic ones. In recent years, Chris Rock has been very vocal about his desire to take on stranger roles, such as good buddy Adam Sandler, and he hopes that viewers will accept this choice. No wonder he was thinking about what the Beverly Hills ninjas might have done if their careers had been longer. It’s definitely interesting, and fans will probably ponder it for years to come.

