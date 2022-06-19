Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sweet photos of her second child and continues the tradition she started with her first child

Jurassic World Dominion star Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently announced the birth and name of their second child. Pratt skipped the big premieres of the film, one of the biggest new movie releases of 2022, to chat with newborn Eloise (and cheerfully photoshopped himself to photos from the events). Schwarzenegger shared several photos of herself with the girl. The photos are adorable, but we can’t help but notice that the mother of two has continued one of her long-standing childhood traditions.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt relatively often shared photos of their babies, although each of their photos with baby Laila, and now with baby Eloise, is missing one key feature: their faces! We saw a lot of little Laila’s legs, but the couple never showed their one-year-old baby’s face. In a recent post by Schwarzenegger on Instagram, she continued this trend by sharing photos over the past two months showing small pieces of the newest member of the Pratt/Schwarzenegger family, but certainly not her little face.

Although we can’t see the baby’s face, we can still see what the last couple of months have been like in the family of the famous couple, and it looks like they’ve been very busy. I have some serious memories of struggling with breastfeeding with this picture of three haaks half filled with milk. Having a new baby in the house is no joke, but it certainly looks like Mrs. has done a serious job and also had some nice moments with her new addition.

The fact that celebrities understand that their faces and lives are on public display does not mean that their children are too. Many celebrities believe that their children should be banned. (George Clooney even wrote a letter about this in the media.) That’s why some stars like Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger protect their children by keeping their photos away from social media.

Since Catherine Schwarzenegger herself is the child of a major celebrity, she would like to protect her children as much as possible. While we may not know exactly her experience, having a strong father like Arnold Schwarzenegger has certainly had an impact on her life in many ways.

We can assume that the author and the media personality are the family members who influenced the decision to stay away from social networks. That’s because Chris Pratt’s eldest child, Jack, has appeared in several photos on social media. Although this may also be entirely due to the fact that Jack is much older and more involved in the world at large. Pratt even sometimes takes a 9-year-old child with him to work, and together they experienced a charming moment on the set of “Tomorrow’s War.”

Chris Pratt and Catherine Schwarzenegger’s girls are very young, so it’s possible that we’ll see their little toes and the back of their heads until they’re old enough to be a little more active among the general public. Given that their tradition of hiding the faces of toddlers has good reasons, at the moment fans are probably quite surprised by the regular updates and creative workarounds that Pratt and Schwarzenegger come up with. I’ll be waiting to see what smart method they develop next.