Chris Pratt’s “List of Terminals” has been reviewed by critics, and most agree that it was created for a rather specific viewer

Chris Pratt is enjoying the box office success of “Jurassic World Dominion,” but the actor was able to step away from his career in blockbusters to play the lead role in the upcoming Prime Video series. In Terminal LIst, Pratt plays former Navy Seal James Rees, seeking revenge after the rest of his platoon was killed in an ambush. If you think this series sounds in the same vein as Reacher and Jack Ryan, you’re right, and critics who watched the series also noted that “Terminal List” seems to be Amazon Prime Video’s latest attempt to corner the market in a rather specific genre: A Show for Dads.

How much you like Chris Pratt’s return to the small screen when the Terminal List is released to Amazon Prime subscribers on July 1 may depend on how firmly you fit into this key demographic. The series is based on the 2018 novel by Jack Carr, and along with Pratt, the series features some well-known actors, including Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Gene Tripplehorn, Riley Keough and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Let’s look at the reviews.

Dave Nemec of TVLine rates the series a D, saying that while there’s a lot of action in it, there’s nothing particularly interesting, and the series seems to be nothing more than “something new for Amazon’s algorithm to recommend to your dad” after he’s finished. with other similar Prime Video offers. The review says:

The plot of the “Terminal List” defies logic if you think about it for even a minute, but it confidently overcomes any such concerns. It’s also completely devoid of humor, interspersed with crude bursts of graphic violence. But even they are ineffective: the action is bloody, but not exciting, and the story is confusing, but not interesting. In between, we get mawkish family scenes and a coloring-by-numbers plot that gets more complicated, but not more convincing.

Valerie Ettenhofer of SlashFilm also doesn’t like the series, but besides calling it boring, she says it’s too depressing to be mistaken for the escapism that viewers can get from other revenge and conspiracy series. From the review:

After a serious premiere episode, “Terminal List” unfolds along a pattern that soon becomes boring, alternating between Rhys’ memories of his life before the SEAL team’s mission went awry, his current self-imposed quest, and offensively silly scenes of other people trying to stop him before eventually deciding he’s right. A lackluster letter is disappointing, but its weakest link may be its advantage. Pratt, who previously excelled in comedies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation, was clearly mistaken here. Every scene that should be emotionally resonant falls through, and at every stage of Rhys Pratt’s fateful journey, he presents a stone-faced version of the character that seems completely unchanged.

Most critics have mentioned the similarity of “Terminal List” to other Prime Video shows in this genre, but Liam Matthews of TV Guide doesn’t necessarily think it’s something bad. He rates Chris Pratt’s series 7 out of 10, arguing that it is not without flaws, but the good outweighs the bad for the audience he is trying to reach, like Bosch, Reacher and Jack Ryan. He says:

These shows are not chasing Emmys, they just want to entertain with a twisted plot, exciting action scenes and a slightly complicated protagonist. These are also the three most popular and successful shows of the service. The latest Prime Video series, “Terminal List”, matches this father-friendly score to T. By the modest standards of the genre, “Terminal List” is a stunning success.

Scott Campbell of We Got This Covered rates it as “satisfactory” 3 out of 5 stars and agrees that it is strange to see Chris Pratt playing against the font in such a gloomy role, but given the subject matter, his trademark jokes and witticisms would be out of place. He says that the “Terminal List” is not a comedy, but an action.

The list of Terminals is full of brutal hand-to-hand fights, feverish shootouts, rapid car chases, a lot of deafening explosions and a ridiculously large number of dead. Following on from other Prime Video exclusives like Jack Ryan and Reacher, don’t be surprised if this turns out to be the hottest show of the summer for dads around the world.

Another critic who likes to see how Chris Pratt doesn’t rely solely on being a nerd is Alex Madey of JoBlo, who rates him an “average” 6 out of 10. He says the series would probably be better as a feature film or with fewer. episodes, because with its current duration, the plot never arouses much interest in you. According to him:

Starring Chris Pratt and acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua, who directed the first episode, “Terminal List” has all the makings of the next great action movie. The only problem is that it is terribly boring and never gathers enough interesting plot elements to justify its existence.