Chris Pratt’s Hype over GOTG 3 Poses An Impossible Challenge for James Gunn

Chris Pratt’s latest update on Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 challenges James Gunn. The Star-Lord actor is teaming up with the director for the third time in the MCU after they began working together in 2014 on the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may well be their last collaboration within Marvel Studios, so for obvious reasons both are very interested in making a great movie.

Specific details of the plot of “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 remain a secret, but the narrative of the film (as well as its long-awaited soundtrack) was decided a long time ago. Gunn tried not to talk about the film, sharing only small but interesting news, including the choice of Will Poulter for the role of Adam Warlock. He also spoke openly about how special the triquel is to him and how it will complete the story of the original Guardians of the Galaxy team in the MCU. Principal photography has been completed and James Gunn is currently working on editing the film.

That’s where the new update comes in. In a recent interview, Pratt calls Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “a real masterpiece” after checking out the director, who is engaged in post-production. Chris Pratt says Gunn is very pleased with everyone’s work, saying that the triquel is collectively and individually the best work of the actors in the trilogy. This increases the hype around the film, but this joke also increases the pressure on Gunn, because it greatly increases people’s expectations of the film, which can ultimately have unpleasant consequences.

Can “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” become a masterpiece?

That doesn’t mean Pratt is wrong about Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 excellent. It is quite possible that the film is a masterpiece, especially considering all the participants. Gunn was able to turn a little-known Marvel superhero team into a fan favorite in just one movie with the help of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy. Tom.” 3 has the same basic composition. Both of his DCEU projects, Suicide Squad and HBO Max’s Peacemaker, were also highly praised. At the same time, “Guardians of the Galaxy. 2 was not as well received as its predecessor, indicating that Gunn may still miss. The problem with Pratt’s update is that he doesn’t give anything concrete, so people are left to come up with their own interpretation of what he means when he calls it a “real masterpiece,” and that risks reselling the film.

What we know about the history of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Since the story for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has long been decided, some of its elements have already been confirmed. Gunn shared that he will complete the trilogy of the original Guardians of the Galaxy line-up in the MCU, effectively making it his last film at Marvel Studios, at least for now. Much of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will likely revolve around the search for an alternate timeline of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), whose whereabouts are currently unknown after the events of Avengers: Finale. The mysterious origin story of the Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) is also expected to be revealed. Meanwhile, as set in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock will be introduced to the MCU through the project. Finally, Gunn confirmed that in light of its climactic nature, “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 will also see a major death or two.