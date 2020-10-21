Chris Pratt: Why did you get mass hacked on social media?

Actor Chris Pratt became a trend on social networks due to the thousands of attacks and criticism against him. But why did this situation occur?

Chris Pratt is facing a major media scandal, after becoming a trend in social networks that led him to be criticized and attacked for his political and religious beliefs.

It all started with a post on Twitter by the director of “Deliver Us from Evil” Amy Berg, who launched a kind of survey in which she invited users to choose the best Chris in Hollywood.

In this same tweet you can see the photographs of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine. A poll in which the majority of Internet users agreed to “eliminate” Pratt.

Why did they attack Chris Pratt?

The matter did not end there, as several users began to argue their response, pointing out that the actor belonged to a conservative church, which supposedly is against the LGBT + community, among other things.

And after an intense weekend in which Chris Pratt was even accused of being a white supremacist; some of his friends from the Marvel Cinematic Universe raised their voices to defend him; among them Robert Downey Jr who wrote:

“The ‘sinless’ are throwing stones at my brother Chris Pratt … A true Christian who lives by principle has never shown more than positivity and gratitude”

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo pointed out that instead of slandering his partner, people should look at how he lives his life, since the actor has never shown a political profile for which he could be accused.

However, Amy Berg’s publication was just one more reason among all the political theories that exist about Chris Pratt, one of the few Avengers actors who will not participate in the “Voters Assemble!” Event, where funds will be raised for the Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

A fact that has caused several Internet users to assume that the actor’s political tendency is in favor of Donald Trump.

