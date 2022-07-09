Chris Pratt was asked if he would be able to go through a real Seal training session after the final sheet, and he gave a very honest answer

When Chris Pratt signed up to bring the Terminal List to life from a page on a small screen, he wanted to make the seal series as realistic as possible, despite the fact that it is essentially a fictional thriller. Pratt does not hide that there is no “Hollywood nonsense” in the “Terminal List”, but although the original Amazon Prime show walks and talks about conversations, it is still far from what seals go through in real life.

In fact, while Pratt may call the show “wildly authentic,” the Amazon original series star was recently asked if he would be able to participate in Navy SEAL training with the best and smartest. His answer was incredibly honest.

First of all, anyone who ever answers this question “yes” is a jerk. Even if they seem to believe, maybe deep down, or maybe not, the answer should be “No.” You can’t understand or understand what these people go through in just a hell of a week, let alone complete dietary supplements/With training. So I doubt it very much.

In a conversation with Yahoo, Chris Pratt’s response was so encouragingly emphatic that I’m a little surprised it didn’t start with “hell no.” According to him, real Navy seals undergo a 12-month training program, which the US Navy calls “brutal” on its official website, before embarking on another 18-month pre-deployment training program. As a non-military person, I really don’t have a personal understanding of what training involves or what kind of mental stress it requires, but there is a great article about Hell Week training for Navy Seals that will captivate you if you want to get more in great detail. sandy. It discusses hardened, seasoned people who have been training for months and falling like flies for various reasons when things were tough. In short, it’s not easy, and Pratt is well aware of it.

This is especially true considering how the actors trained for The Terminal List, which reportedly included CrossFit workouts and workouts that his trainer Jared Shaw had developed earlier for real Navy seals. Shaw even told Men’s Journal that he “wanted it to be like we’re at a base between missions.” Pratt pulled himself up on tree branches and did a lot of squats, with Shaw also noting that it’s “not about how much you can curl up.” Rather, it’s about “whether you can carry your teammate to safety if he gets hit.” So Pratt got a facsimile of what to expect in training, even if it wasn’t the real deal.

However, it’s not a real shock that Chris Pratt went on to clarify that, in his opinion, “most people” really can’t get trained, hinting that he will be among those people who probably won’t be able to crack mental activity. endurance and fortitude are necessary to want to work as a SEAL.

I think most people don’t have makeup to do this. I’m lucky that as an actor and as a producer I can share this story on screen. This is my way, but I do it because I have such an affinity for men who can really cut it.

What he can do is star in a show like The Terminal List, which hasn’t won over critics but seems to have won over a legion of fans. The show itself follows Pratt as a platoon commander who loses his team in an ambush. , and after that, his memory of events is unreliable. Unraveling the web of conspiracy, he eventually embarks on a mission full of twists… and the intention to take revenge. The Amazon show is based on a popular series of novels written by Jack Carr, a former Navy Seal who himself retired from active military service in 2016, so it comes from someone who led such a lifestyle, and clearly from Pratt and company. I wanted to pay tribute to this.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can already watch the new series, since on July 1, the subscription streaming giant refused all eight episodes of the first season.