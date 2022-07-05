Chris Pratt Touts “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” with Huge Claims

Chris Pratt makes a bold statement about “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. The actor will soon return to the MCU as Peter Quill/Star Lord in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. However, after that, he will continue his journey in the franchise in the James Gunn film Guardians of the Galaxy. 3.

The production of the upcoming triquel has been significantly delayed due to several factors. There were expectations that “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 was supposed to be one of the first projects from Phase 4 of the MCU, but Gunn’s firing and eventual re-hiring delayed the project as the director focused on his work at the DCEU. However, long before that, the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had already been confirmed, which made it easier for the cast and crew to start the main photography when it began. The film is currently in post-production, and although it’s still a long way from being released in theaters, Pratt teases what the public can expect from it.

Speaking to Digital Spy as he was promoting his latest project The Terminal List, the actor said he recently spoke to Gunn, who is very excited about how things are going while editing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Apparently, the director even said that, in his opinion, this is the best work of the entire trilogy. Pratt himself claims that it is “a real masterpiece.” Read his full quote below:

It’s unbelievable. [Director] James Gunn watched a rough build the other day. I called him yesterday. We’ve Facetime chatted and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone has done. He said it was the best job we’ve ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing. And I can say with full confidence that he made a real masterpiece, and I just can’t wait for people to see it. This is James Gunn. He starred in all three films, which is really a rarity and a special case in the world of box office trilogies.

Details of the plot of “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 are still being kept secret, which makes sense considering the film won’t be released until May 2023. However, Gunn shared information about the triquel, including that it will be his last MCU movie, at least for now. . Pratt discussed the end of the trilogy The guards also got emotional about this, saying that he was making the most of all the experience. Hearing that all their efforts to create “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 potentially their best collaboration should reward the actor. In any case, even before Gunn’s update, it seemed that Pratt already had a feeling that they were doing something special while filming the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster.

To say that in “Guardians of the Galaxy. Tom”it’s very difficult to make a great movie. 3 would be an understatement. In addition to completing the collective history of the space gang, this may also be the last adventure for some Guardian characters. Gunn previously reported that there will be at least one or two major deaths in the blockbuster. Suffice it to say that fans should be ready for a very emotional MCU movie.