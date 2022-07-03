Chris Pratt tells how his new military show The Terminal List avoided Hollywood nonsense.

Hollywood has a long and storied history of turning action movie characters into pop culture icons, but that doesn’t mean movie studios and movie studios are necessarily good with realistic action. In fact, sometimes the end results are just ridiculous. Chris Pratt was determined to present a more realistic and grounded version of his new series The Terminal List. In fact, all the participants were so committed to realism that their collective mantra was “No Hollywood nonsense.”

“Terminal List” debuted this weekend on Amazon Prime, perfectly timed to coincide with the July 4th celebration, and in the lead-up Chris Pratt repeatedly talked about how real he wanted the show to look. In an interview with TV Insider, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star told the publication about the mantra “No Hollywood nonsense” and referred to his employees who worked with him to ensure authenticity.

The author of the source material, Jack Carr, is a former Navy seal. Jared Shaw, whose role Pratt played in the amazing movie “Goal number One” (Zero Dark Thirty), plays a role in the series and has extensive military experience. It is reported that both in front of the camera and behind it, Pratt made sure that a lot of veterans were involved to give the project credibility and make sure that each scene passed the “smell test”. Here is part of his direct quote…

We made sure that each episode passed a “sniff test” with our troika of commandos, Jack, Jared and Ray (Mendoza), another former Navy seal and our military adviser, as well as Max Adams, our screenwriter, who was a ranger. Our mantra was: no Hollywood nonsense. Do it for real. But ultimately, the most important thing was that Rhys’ actions were motivated by a real emotional through-line so that this bond between James Rhys and his wife, his daughter and his people resonated throughout the series.

The Terminal List) is an eight—part series about Lieutenant Commander James Rice. After his Navy Seal platoon is ambushed, he returns home and struggles to remember exactly what happened and what role he may or may not have played in it. His subsequent investigation leads to new questions, and he begins to fear for the safety of himself and his family.

In addition to Chris Pratt, The Terminal List features Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Genie Tripplehorn and Pratt’s real-life son-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger. The last of those stars also lit up with all sorts of military ties. He posted a combination of July 4th and The Terminal List holiday post on his Instagram.

All 8 episodes of Terminal List are currently available on Amazon Prime so you can watch them in their entirety. Early reviews from critics were not the strongest, but the early reaction from fans was much more positive.