Chris Pratt Says His Mario Voice Will be “Unlike Anything” the audience Has Heard

Universal and the upcoming Super Mario Bros. from Nintendo. the animated film is gradually approaching its release, scheduled for spring 2023. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has announced an animated film and an incredible cast chosen to voice iconic video game characters. Chris Pratt’s casting for the role of the famous Mario caused a huge stir and controversy, but the star of “Jurassic World: Dominion” promises a unique voice acting that will revive the Italian plumber.

Super Mario Bros. from Miyamoto. The announcement of the film took place during Nintendo Direct in September last year. Unfortunately, not much of the plot of the film has surfaced, and the name of the upcoming project remains a hidden secret. What is known, however, is that the cast has joined Pratt for a video game adaptation. Charlie Day will voice the infamous Luigi along with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

BY TOPIC: What A Mario Movie Can Learn From Sonic The Hedgehog

Despite Pratt’s notoriety, his candidacy for the role of Mario caused concern because of his non-Italian origin. Many believed and continue to believe that his portrayal of an Italian plumber’s accent could be offensive, but the film’s co-producer Chris Meledandri defended Pratt’s casting and admired the voice work of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star. Pratt expressed similar feelings and stressed that he really wants the audience to hear his one-of-a-kind look at the character.

“I’ve worked very closely with the directors, tried a few things and settled on something I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt told Variety. “This is an animated narration with a voiceover. This is not a live-action movie. I’m not going to run around in a plumber’s suit. I’m providing the voice for an animated character, and it’s updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in Mario’s world before.”

It will be interesting to see how this film will perform when it is officially released, and whether the strength contained in the talented cast will be enough to attract viewers to cinemas. Full-length adaptations of video games have not always been the path to success for most studios, but the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise can serve as a role model for many studios. The last film “Blue Hedgehog” earned more than $ 400 million worldwide, making it the eighth most productive film of the year.

Only time will tell how successful the nameless Super Mario Bros. There will be an animated film, but combining its release in 2023 with the potential opening of Super Nintendo World in Universal Hollywood and Orlando should increase excitement and intrigue among viewers. The fast-approaching film has the potential to be groundbreaking thanks to what the video game franchise has put together since its inception in 1981, but only if the narrative is something that can resonate with viewers and appeal to them.

The unnamed Super Mario Bros. The film is expected to be released in theaters in the spring of 2023.