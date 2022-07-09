Chris Pratt praises Chris Hemsworth for “Thor: Love and Thunder” BTS Image

Chris Pratt praises Chris Hemsworth, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder. In the long-awaited sequel by screenwriter and director Taika Waititi to the film “Thor: Ragnarok”, Hemsworth will once again play the main role of the Thunder God for the first time after “Avengers: Finale”. His fourth solo outing as a character also introduces the latest villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gorr the butcher-god Christian Bale. Fortunately, Hemsworth’s character is helped by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who owns Mjolnir and becomes the Mighty Thor. The film also stars Jamie Alexandra’s Lady Sif, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Corg Waititi, Russell Crowe’s Zeus and The Asgardians of the Galaxy.

In the final moments of the Finale, Thor decides to be who he is and goes aboard Benatar with the Guardians of the Galaxy. “Love and Thunder” begins with Thor an indefinite time after the events of “Finale”, when Thor, Peter Quill/Star Lord, Dave Batista’s Drax, Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, Karen Gillan’s Nebula and Vin Diesel’s Groot travel the galaxy. Although the Guardians don’t appear in the film for long, their presence certainly benefits from the winning chemistry established in both Infinity War and Finale. In particular, between Hemsworth and Pratt.

After the release of “Love and Thunder” in theaters last Friday, Pratt took to Twitter to share a photo of BTS from the set. The star called Hemsworth the perfect Thor, thanking Waititi for the participation of the Guardians and Australia for the hospitality towards the actors and crew.

This isn’t the first time Pratt has shown love for Hemsworth, and the Thunder God himself has also been praising his mate Chris on social media. The couple’s gratitude to each other reflects the collaborative, inspiring and fun working environment at the MCU, especially on the set of Waititi films, where the director has earned a reputation as an improviser. His involvement in Ragnarok played a prominent role in the revival of Thor, the franchise, and Hemsworth’s interest in playing the character. However, “Love and Thunder” does create a fifth film, which could mean that Hemsworth will break Hugh Jackman’s record among superheroes.

It is unclear when and where Thor Hemsworth will be seen again. However, Star Lord and his motley crew of misfits are set to return in James Gunn’s special holiday edition of Guardians of the Galaxy, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 respectively, what will happen after “Love and Thunder”. Given that Volume 3 is Gunn’s last installment in the Guardians franchise, Pratt and Hemsworth may never appear together in the MCU again (unless they reunite in Thor 5). However, Pratt said that Thor’s goats will appear with the Guardians on their next campaign. So maybe the Thunder God will come by to say hello. In the meantime, viewers can watch Pratt and Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”