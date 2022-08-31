Chris Pratt joins Joe Jonas and other famous faces in the Contest &Teenage Dirtbag&Tik Tok Challenge

I do not know if it’s because I like the song of Witus so much, or if it’s because many celebrities, especially those who grew up in the 90s and early noughties, now share their views on themselves in their youth, but I like the revival of the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend in TikTok. I also like how celebrities seem to be supporting the creation of these throwback posts, as everyone from Christina Aguilera, Joe Jonas, Kerry Washington, Terry Crews, Lady Gaga and many others have shared their personal impressions with us in recent days. Now the “Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt has joined the viral trend, although he did it in his own way.

When I say “in my own way”, I mean he’s like an old man now, so he did it on his Instagram account, which honestly makes me love his videos even more.

He’s just the latest in a long line of celebrities who have jumped right into the celebrity trend. I haven’t seen so many celebrities excited about this kind of challenge since the ice bucket challenge was a big event in 2014. Foundation. This time, celebrities like Christina Aguilera seem to be just creating content for fun.

Joe Jonas had another funny video on this topic. I completely forgot about his hair during the Jonas Brothers days, but now I’m so happy to remember it again. Jonas turned blond after having Sophie Turner’s baby, but I’m here for his scumbag era.

If you want to go back a bit, early noughties stars Terry Crews and Kerry Washington have published their own views on this trend. Maybe it’s just me, but I almost think that Krews looks too cool for the era of dirty bags with his crisp sports photos? Still, it’s nice to see the Brooklyn nine-nine star throwing back.

Washington, however, has definitely accepted her inner bag of dirt. The graduate of “Scandal” began her video with memories in bed, and then moves on to what is perhaps the best of all these “dirty bags”: a photo of her chewing a funnel.

The monster mother may have become famous a little later than 2000 when “Teenage Dirtbag” was first released, baby, but she also shared some great moments made before she became a famous singer and actress of “Shallow” and still performed under the name Stephanie Germanotta.

How Witus reacted to the renaissance of the “teenage dirty bag”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this trend on TikTok, but it looks like there are a lot of celebrities involved in general this time. Witus herself noticed how viral this trend is becoming this time, and even commented on it in an Instagram post. The group noted that they “HAVE NEVER received so many kind messages and comments with love and support” as recently, when this trend went viral.

We can’t believe how far and wide this trend has proven itself, and we’re just SO grateful and happy that so many people are talking about how this song touched your life.

It looks like we’ll hear more from Witus in the future. Before I leave you on that note, if you’ve never watched Whitus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” music video, I have just two words for you: bucket hat. (In fact, this is something that Christina Aguilera probably remembers from the days of “Genie in a Bottle” too.)

You’re welcome. Now watch out for the next TikTok trend turned celebrity. Maybe next time Pratt will even do it on TikTok.