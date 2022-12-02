Chris Pratt, James Gunn and a Lot of Fans Reacted Well to “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 Trailer

The Marvel cinematic universe contains countless television and film franchises, but some of them stand out as real fan favorites. Guardians of the Galaxy by James Gunn. Shortly after the release of the holiday special, the studio unveiled the first trailer for one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel films: Guardians 3. And Chris Pratt, James Gunn and many fans reacted to the first emotional shots from the triquel. .

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t hit theaters until May 2023, but that distance hasn’t stopped Marvel Studios from keeping up the hype with the first trailer for the movie. In it we saw the debut of Adam Warlock Will Poulter, as well as brief information about the title team (including Gamora). Chris Pratt took to Instagram to react to the footage, sharing the following with his nearly 40 million followers on the social media platform. Check it out:

The lie is not detected. In the first shots from Guardians Vol. 3, we see a titled team of space heroes appearing in the suburbs. But these are not people, but a city full of alien creatures. While they claim to be out there in the world, Dave Batista’s Drax can’t help but accidentally nail a child with a bouncer. Immediately chaos ensues, because, of course.

Although the content and plot details of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are currently a mystery, this first trailer showed that (like its predecessors) it will be full of heart and humor. And since the triquel is expected to end the history of the current team forever, the stakes have never been higher.

James Gunn himself published a reaction to the first trailer of “Guardians 3”. While he’s no doubt busy with his new role at DC, he’s still paying special attention to The Guardians, including the already iconic holiday release on Disney+. Check out his response on Twitter below,

“We’ll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever and beautiful sky.” ❤️ #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/laaOkT8dQw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 2, 2022

While the first trailer for Guardians 3 was careful not to reveal too much, there are a few shots that give fans something to think about. Namely, the shots in which the Star Lord and the Mantis are crying hysterically. While fans definitely expect at least one beloved character to die, actually watching the footage made it all more real. As one fan tweeted:

THESE TWO SOBBING LIKE THIS IN THE LAST MOVIE? AHHHH 😬😬😬 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/bcMO67dHAF — ⨂ X-ecutive Dysfunction ⨂ (@vyrkolach) December 1, 2022

I mean, the same thing. These emotional scenes almost guarantee that a team member might die, but I’m sure James Gunn has more than one surprise up his sleeve. However, fans are concerned about the Guardians in that. 3. In particular, fans fear that the film could kill Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon. One shot with a small but powerful hero gave the impression that he might be saying goodbye, especially since he seemed to be covered in wounds. How one fan went berserk online:

It looks like the Rocket will get a lot of screen time in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. The first shots debuted with Baby Rocket, and the trailer also confirmed the inclusion of his comic love interest Lilla. Could these rumors that Lady Gaga was voicing her be true? We’ll just have to wait and see, but fans are sharing a huge love for Rocket online. Check it out:

Me after seeing Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/ZDcMj1eQCm — Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) December 1, 2022

No one expected the appearance of the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 will be released so soon, especially since “Ant-Man” and “Wasp: Quantum Mania” are the first to hit theaters. But this clip literally blew up the Internet, especially since it appeared shortly after the release of the special holiday edition of Guardians of the Galaxy. We remind you, you can check it out below:

Obviously, the stakes are high for “Guardians 3,” which will presumably follow, as the named team of heroes continues to search for the 2013 version of Gamora that was “resurrected” with a time heist in “Avengers: Finale.” The footage shows her eventually reuniting with the band, in a clip where she and Mantis are holding Drax in what looks like a new space prison. We just need to see how it all shakes out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film for 2023 to plan your trips to the cinema for the New Year.