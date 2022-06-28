Chris Pratt “cried” when people thought he had unearthed Ex-Wife Anna Faris: “My son will read this”

Shooting back. Chris Pratt said it “sucks” that people interpreted his words about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as a mockery of his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt and Catherine Schwarzenegger: chronology of their relationship”[Ignoring Twitter comments] is a lesson I’ve learned. This is not yet a lesson that my son has learned,” the 43—year-old graduate of Parks and Recreation admitted in an interview with Men’s Health, which was published on Tuesday, June 28. Pratt then spoke about the negative reaction he received for November 2021 in an Instagram post in which he talked about the 32-year-old Schwarzenegger and called her his “greatest treasure.”

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who will look at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some shit and said, “But I love you. I am so grateful to my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,” the Jurassic World actor recalled. “And then a bunch of articles came out saying, ‘This is so disgusting. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born prematurely. This is such a mockery of his ex-wife.”

After seeing the reaction to his post, Pratt worried about how it might affect his 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with 45-year-old Faris. “It’s fucked up. My son will read it someday,” explained the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star. “He’s nine. And it’s engraved on a digital stone. It bothered the hell out of me, man. I cried about it.”

Pratt continued: “I hate that these blessings in my life [for example, my career] are a real burden for people close to me.”

The “Avengers: Finale” actor and Faris tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bali in July 2009 and welcomed their son in August 2012. Jack was born nine weeks prematurely, and the former couple spoke about his difficult first weeks of life in November 2014. interview with GQ. “He was born weighing three pounds, and we were told: “Well, you have to be ready to raise a child with special needs,” Faris said at the time. “And we felt like it was devastating, but it also felt like we could do it.”

Despite his terrible birth, Jack is healthy and thriving as he gets older.

Pratt and the House Bunny graduate separated in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and a year later their divorce was finalized. He started dating Schwarzenegger in 2018, and they got married in June 2019. The couple has two daughters: 2-year-old Laila and 1-month-old Eloise. Meanwhile, Faris moved on to cameraman Michael Barrett, whom she married in July 2021.

After their breakup, the former co-stars of the movie “What’s Your Number” amicably raised their son, even taking Jack with them for a treat in October 2018 with their new partners in tow.

“I think it’s just a general idea to just make sure he’s surrounded by love and happiness, and we’re really good at it, and we have wonderful friends and an incredible family, and we have just the most amazing resources to make sure he feels safe, protected and happy, and It still is,” Faris told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2018. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

A year later, she said that they hope to spend a vacation together one day, as one big mixed family. “Holding a grudge is not what Chris and I do,” Faris said during an appearance in March 2019 on the podcast “Divorce Sucks.” “So we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other, and that we could have this fantastic idea, would we all spend Christmas together? Are we all vacationing together? How do we make sure that everyone we love feels safe and that we also respect our love for each other?”