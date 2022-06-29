Chris Pratt clarifies Religious Position and condemns Organized Religions

Since Chris Pratt has openly expressed his religious beliefs in the past, he has received a lot of negative reaction for it. Now that “Thor: Love and Thunder” is approaching its release date, Pratt himself has finally decided to talk about his religious views and religion.

A lot has gone wrong for the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Pratt over the past decade or so. From his first big break in “Park and Recreation” to his role in two popular film franchises, such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”, he has gained a lot of fans, as well as detractors who question his religious position, especially when it comes to the fight against LGBTQ+. the church he allegedly attended.

In an interview with Men’s Health Magazine, Pratt confirmed that he does believe in God, but he does not join artificial Christian religions and is very opposed to them, denying that he ever attended the controversial Hillsong Church. “Religion has been pretty damn depressing for a long time,” Pratt said in an interview. Pratt added that he had no intention of being the face of all Christians when he first announced his Christian beliefs to the public. “I didn’t know that I would become a face of religion, although I’m not really a religious person. I think there is a difference between being religious — adhering to man—made customs, often appropriating reverence for someone I consider to be the real God – and using it to control people, take money from people, abuse children, steal land to justify hatred. Whatever it is. Evil, which is in the heart of every person, perched on the back of religion and went with him on the road.”

In other words, Pratt is a non—denominational Christian. He believes in God, but does not have any specific religious affiliation, and explains in detail why. Organized Christian religions have a history of abusing their power in the name of doing what is right according to their religious beliefs, so many immediately followed Pratt when he first openly expressed his Christian beliefs. The star of the Guardians of the Galaxy has the right to believe in God, just as he has the right not to classify himself specifically to any particular Christian denomination.

The Pratt distinction is very important here, because, being a Christian, one cannot commit terrible acts, citing religious beliefs as the reason, of course. There is no religious justification for harming someone else internally or externally. More importantly, just because previous Christian followers have done these things in the past, it doesn’t mean everyone is in this denomination. The same goes for other religions. Radicalized Muslims believed that hijacking planes and killing innocent civilians on September 11 was the right choice because of their religion, but this does not mean that the Islamic religion teaches its followers something similar. To think otherwise is unfair to Muslims. Just as it is wrong to commit terrible acts in the name of religion, so it is wrong to generalize followers of religious denominations because of the actions of some of their followers.

Returning to Pratt, many people turned away from him for expressing his Christian beliefs, although he did nothing that would cause a negative reaction. It is impossible to say that he believes in God. Committing violent acts or expressing hatred because of his faith in God would have been such, but he didn’t do anything close to it. So until he does, he doesn’t deserve this negative press. If he does something like that, he deserves to lose his career, but until then, can we leave this guy’s beliefs alone?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.