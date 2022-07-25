Chris Pratt called “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” the best MCU movie to date

Chris Pratt says that “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 will be the best Marvel movie to date. Pratt plays Peter Quill/Star Lord in the GOTG series, the leader of a ragtag space super team that also starred Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Batista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Sean Gunn. like Kraglin, with Vin Diesel voicing Groot and Bradley Cooper voicing Rocket. In the series finale, director James Gunn was joined by Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as the Space Dog Cosmo.

Pratt, as you know, broke out of his TV comedy image in “Parks and Recreation” with the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014, which led to major changes in the actor’s career. He has since appeared as a Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. 2″, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: Finale” and the recently released “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Pratt also took on the lead role of Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise and recently appeared as the main character James Rees in the Prime Video series adaptation of author Jack Carr’s book The Terminal List.

After the debut trailer of “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 at Comic-Con 2022, Pratt shared his appreciation to the fans and Marvel fans present around the world, calling them “the best fans in the world.” In addition, the actor claimed that “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 will be “the best Marvel movie to date.” Given the emotional and tearful reaction to the trailer in Hall H, Pratt can’t be wrong.

This isn’t the first time Pratt has hyped the film, saying in a recent interview that he saw a rough build of GOTG 3 and called it “a real masterpiece.” Director James Gunn often called “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 is the “end” for this iteration of Guardians, but it was clarified at Comic-Con that just because it’s the end of this saga, it doesn’t mean everyone will die. As for showing the trailer to the world, Gunn commented that he is working on putting something together for a wide release, stating that the visuals are not quite ready for mass consumption yet, but it will be soon.

Pratt made an exciting journey in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and established strong ties with the cast and crew, which made his investment in the property deep from a creative point of view. It also gives him a clear idea of how things unfold from film to film, and his comments sound plausible to a man who is immensely proud of his project. Viewers will be able to find out how accurate Pratt’s comments are next year when “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.