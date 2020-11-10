Chris Pratt and Wu Jing cast as ‘Saigon Bodyguards’

Chris Pratt and “Wolf Warrior” franchise star Wu Jing will team up to star in the action comedy “Saigon Bodyguards” at Universal Pictures.

The 2016 original movie focused on two professional bodyguards who let their most important asset escape.

Chris Pratt will produce through Indivisible Productions alongside Anthony and Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca, who will produce through their AGBO production banner.

Saigon Bodyguards remake to be directed by Russians

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (“What Men Want,” “Veep”) are writing the script. Pratt previously worked with the Russo brothers on the Marvel films “Avengers.” AGBO and the Russo brothers last worked with Wu when they consulted about his 2017 film “Wolf Warrior 2,” one of the highest-grossing non-English films of all time.

Universal Pictures Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Creative executive Kassee Whiting will oversee the film on behalf of AGBO.

The original “Saigon Bodyguards” was directed by Ken Ochiai from a script by Michael Thai, based on a story by Ochiai and Thai. It was produced by Rhombus Media and TNA Entertainment, presented by CJ Entertainment, with the participation of Galaxy Media, PS Vietnam, Yeah 1 CMG and Media Village.



