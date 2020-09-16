Chris Pratt and Anna Faris survived their married mansion

In recent days a new cycle was closed in the lives of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, when it became known that they finally managed to sell their married mansion.

The ex-partner, who made their separation official in 2017, still had a house in common in the Hollywood Hills West area, which they moved to in 2013.

The 4,700-square-foot property, marked 7651 Willow Hlen Road, cost $ 3.3 million, but Chris and Anna made some adjustments to suit their tastes and needs.

In 2018, shortly after they decided to go their separate ways, they opted to put it up for sale for $ 5 million.

Although it was on the market for almost two years, the price of the Mediterranean-style property was not greatly affected, since they managed to sell it for $ 4.75 million, without the identity of the new buyers being revealed so far. .

The house, built in 1979, is equipped with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room, main room, office, among other rooms.

The room where the ex-partner used to sleep has space for a large bed and a living room, as well as being equipped with a fireplace, two custom closets, a balcony and a bathroom with a bathtub, steam bath and dressing table.

Outside it has a salt water pool with its spa area, lighted tennis court, gym, a grill and a terrace with space for various garden furniture.

It also has a garage for three vehicles.

The house is surrounded by large trees, so privacy and security are other great protagonists of its old home.

After their divorce, Chris Pratt rebuilt his life with Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he already has a child, while Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barret.



