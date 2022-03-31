Chris Pine Says He’s Only Been Reading about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson since He Bought an iPhone, Joking: “I hate myself”

I can’t stop watching! Ever since Chris Pine swapped his trusty clamshell for an iPhone, he can’t tear himself away from the headlines about Kim Kardashian’s affair with Pete Davidson.

“I had a clamshell phone for four [or] three years, and then I just got an iPhone because I felt beaten up because of how difficult it was to be an analog,” the 41-year-old “Wonder Woman” star admitted on Wednesday, March 30. An appearance on Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “It was very difficult, but after I just got this crack machine, it’s really bad.”

He continued: “It’s all very, very, very bad. I can go back to the cot immediately. I don’t know if I can handle it. I don’t know if my soul can stand it.”

Pine said that in his spare time he read “a lot of books” until the iPhone appeared in his life. “I’ve been fucking killing these books, only 15 books in three months, and then [my iPhone] shows up and I can tell you everything about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian,” he joked. “[And] not a damn thing about literature.”

Although Horowitz tried to point out that the “Princess Diaries 2” actor now has access to Wordle, TikTok and a host of other apps, he visibly groaned. “F—k you,— Pine jokingly said. “I just want to throw up. I hate myself. Such self-loathing.”

The California native was an avid clamshell proponent before switching to his new smartphone.

“I have a clamshell phone,” Pine said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” in May 2017. “An upside—down world is a whole world that you need to get into. I’ll tell you what, let’s start: I recently got a record player and a clamshell phone. I like simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the uncomplicated, I don’t want to be tied up so much.”

He was joking: “I do not know if you remember how T9? For example, do you remember when you had to do this thing with T9, wow!”

While Pine didn’t have much time to catch up on his reading list, he became the latest star to discuss the latest milestones in the relationship between the 41-year-old Skims mogul and the 28-year-old star of the Saturday Night Live show. in October 2021, after her debut on SNL, a month later they confirmed their romance. Davidson even got several tattoos—and stamped her name on his chest—in honor of his girlfriend.

“He has some tattoos, some cute ones that he did [for me],” Kardashian said during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this month. “I think my favorite, he says [on his collarbone], “My girlfriend is a lawyer.” And it’s really cute.”

The mother of four —she shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West — continued: “That’s what tattoo artists do. They do tattoos about what’s going on in my life, so I thought: “Am I something special?”