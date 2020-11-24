Chris Larsen: Over 600 Million XRP Transfers in One Day

Ripple (XRP), which managed to catch a big rise, managed to surpass the record price level seen in November 2018 and reached $ 0.75. It was seen that Ripple (XRP), which was on the agenda with its performance, made over 600 million transfers during the day.

With a price level of $ 0.75, XRP started to be transferred at a high rate between Chris Larsen and major exchanges. XRPL Monitor, which monitors XRP transfers, showed that 600 million XRP transfers were made in the statistics shared on Twitter. It was learned that this transfer took place between Ripple CEO Chris Larsen and major cryptocurrency exchanges.

U.Today’s report said that this massive transfer of XRP took place between Chris Larsen and the top cryptocurrency exchanges. It was also shared that 1.8 billion XRP was processed by the crypto money exchange Upbit in South Korea. During this transaction, it was stated that XRP increased to $ 0.71.

Among the exchanges where 600 million XRP has been transferred, there are major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bitfinex, Binance, Coinbase Pro and Huobi. According to rumors, Bitstamp, Bitbank and Bithumb exchanges are also among the exchanges involved in the transfer process. It was also stated that the total number of XRP processed was 95 million.

Current Ripple (XRP) price

Ripple (XRP) has gained 115% in a week. Priced at $ 0.62 instantly, XRP rose up to $ 0.75 during the day. The transaction volume in the last 24 hours is $ 6.7 billion according to XRP Charts.

The general market view of Ripple, whose market value has exceeded $ 63 billion, is as follows:



