Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Thought He Was Too Muscular in the movie “Thor: Love and Love” Thunder

Chris Hemsworth’s wife thought his muscular physique in Thor: Love and Thunder was “too strong.” Hemsworth first appeared as Thor back in 2011, making him the third superhero introduced to the MCU. The God of Thunder became such a center of attention in the MCU that four films were dedicated to this character, the last of which was “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

In the latest film, Hemsworth reunites with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend who transforms into the Mighty Thor according to her original comic book story, and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). In the movie “Love and Thunder”, Thor tries to find peace after the events that unfolded in “Avengers: Finale”. However, the intergalactic villain Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale) tries to put the gods on the brink of extinction, which forces Thor to return to battle. Thor’s new adventure encourages the hero to get back into shape again, which is far from his last appearance in Avengers: Finale, because of which many called the character “Fat Thor”. When Thor underwent a radical physical transformation on screen, Hemsworth did the same in reality. While many have paid attention to the actor’s strength and appearance in past films, “Love and Thunder” shows him in the best shape.

Related: Chris Hemsworth’s Muscles Almost Delayed Thor

A heavy diet and exercise regime made Hemsworth an impressive physique, very suitable for a Scandinavian god. However, despite the fact that his massive muscles are the envy of many, there are those who do not like the new look too much. According to USA Today, Hemsworth explained that his wife, actress and model Elsa Pataky, is not enthusiastic about his appearance. Read Hemsworth’s comments below.

“My wife said: “Damn, this is too much.” Many of my male friends are like, “Yes!” but many girlfriends and family are like, “Ugh.”

Hemsworth attributed his massive muscular physique in “Love and Thunder” to boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the entire time he was locked up. Hemsworth performed several different exercises and ate more than 6,000 calories a day. Hemsworth stated that when he finally got to the set of “Love and Thunder”, he noticed that his costume had become even a little tighter. The film also managed to include his new physical transformation, as the plot required his character to undergo a volume-up montage before his return as a “regular” Thor for his battle with Gorr, the Butcher God.

Fortunately for those who share the feelings of Hemsworth’s wife, it seems that the actor does not intend to maintain his new physique for a long time. Although Hemsworth has managed to achieve significant success, maintaining this build is probably extremely difficult and intimidating if it is accompanied by a busy shooting schedule for other projects for which he needs to play less cumbersome characters. The actor even called the experience “terrible,” saying that next time he hopes for a “fancy muscular suit.” Nevertheless, despite the mixed reaction, the image of Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder” certainly made the MCU star worthy of owning Mjolnir.